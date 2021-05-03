Trump's favorability, unfavorable ratings nearly level 100 days after leaving office: poll

Former President Trump Donald TrumpFacebook Oversight Board to rule on Trump ban Wednesday Rubio keeping door open on White House bid Lincoln Project taunts Trump, saying he lost to 'swamp,' McConnell MORE’s favorability and unfavorability ratings are nearly level after he left office over 100 days ago, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill on Monday.

Forty-six percent of respondents said they had a favorable opinion of the former president, according to the poll, while 48 percent said they had an unfavorable view of him.

The same poll showed Trump’s political rival, President Biden Joe Biden1.6 million US air passengers fly in a day for first time since last March Biden administration eyeing long-term increase in food stamps: report Conspiracy against the poor MORE, with a 55 percent favorable rating and a 39 percent unfavorable rating.

The former president has remained active since leaving office in January, hosting GOP officials at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, endorsing Republican candidates, and criticizing a number of moves and policy proposals made by Biden and his administration.

On Monday, Trump released a statement echoing his past unfounded claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

"The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!" Trump said in the statement.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey of 1,872 registered voters was conducted from April 27-29. It is a collaboration of the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and The Harris Poll.

Full poll results will be posted online later this week. The survey is an online sample drawn from the Harris Panel and weighted to reflect known demographics. As a representative online sample, it does not report a probability confidence interval.