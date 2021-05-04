House GOP campaign arm adds to target list

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) added 10 Democratic lawmakers to its list of 2022 targets on Tuesday following the release of data from the U.S. Census Bureau that will be used to apportion seats in the House of Representatives.

The newest Democratic lawmakers on the NRCC target list include Reps. Ami Bera Amerish (Ami) Babulal BeraHouse GOP campaign arm adds to target list Biological ticking time bombs: Lessons from COVID-19 Former GOP lawmaker jumps into California recall election MORE (D-Calif.), Jim Costa James (Jim) Manuel CostaEU politician calls for U.S. to sanction Russian gas pipeline OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump admin to sell oil leases at Arctic wildlife refuge before Biden takes office |Trump administration approves controversial oil testing method in Gulf of Mexico | Rep. Scott wins House Agriculture Committee gavel Rep. David Scott wins House Agriculture Committee gavel MORE (D-Calif.), Raul Ruiz Raul RuizHispanic Caucus energized by first Biden meeting Biden urged to appoint Latina prosecutor working on Floyd case as US attorney 33 Democrats urge Biden to shut down Dakota Access Pipeline MORE (D-Calif.), Marie Newman (D-Ill.), Dan Kildee Daniel (Dan) Timothy KildeeMichigan Democrat says he sought treatment for PTSD after Jan. 6 riot Progressives fight for leverage amid ever-slimming majority Democrats see political winner in tax fight MORE (D-Mich.), Kathleen Rice Kathleen Maura RiceLawmakers brace for bitter fight over Biden tax plan NY House Democrats demand repeal of SALT cap Twitter CEO pokes fun at Congress's hearing questions with 'yes or no' poll MORE (D-N.Y.), Paul Tonko Paul David TonkoUnleashing an American-led clean energy economy to reach net-zero emissions Lawmakers press federal agencies on scope of SolarWinds attack OVERNIGHT ENERGY: House Democrats reintroduce road map to carbon neutrality by 2050 | Kerry presses oil companies to tackle climate change | Biden delays transfer of sacred lands for copper mine MORE (D-N.Y.), Joseph Morelle Joseph (Joe) MorelleHouse GOP campaign arm adds to target list NY, NJ lawmakers call for more aid to help fight coronavirus Overnight Health Care: House panel advances legislation on surprise medical bills | Planned Parenthood, ACLU sue over Trump abortion coverage rule | CDC identifies 13th US patient with coronavirus MORE (D-N.Y.), Brian Higgins Brian HigginsDemocrats have a growing tax problem with SALT Eighth person charged in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer Biden slams Trump for promoting conspiracy theory about man shoved by police MORE (D-N.Y.) and Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.).

The updated list brings the NRCC's full target list to 57 Democratic members.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawmakers added to the list all come from states that are set to lose congressional seats, based on the latest census data. California lost a House seat for the first time in its history as a state. New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Illinois each lost one House seat as well.

Meanwhile, a number of red-leaning states are slated to gain House seats. The data showed Texas on track to gain two seats, while Florida, Montana and North Carolina will each gain one seat.

NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer Thomas (Tom) Earl EmmerMinnesota takes joy in beating New York for last House seat House Democrats hit Republicans on mobile billboard at GOP retreat The Hill's Morning Report - Biden address to Congress will dominate busy week MORE (R-Minn.) said in a statement that Republicans were on "offense all across the country," while Democrats faced "an uphill battle."

However, last week's census data was not all bad news for Democrats. The red states of Ohio and West Virginia each lost a seat, while the blue states of Oregon and Colorado gained seats.

The full redistricting data will not be available until this fall.

Democrats rolled out their own 2022 target list last month, playing offense in 21 GOP-held districts and one open district currently held by a Democrat.