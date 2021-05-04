Caitlyn Jenner: California needs a 'thoughtful disruptor'

Olympic gold medalist and reality television star Caitlyn Jenner, who is running for governor of California, released a campaign ad on Tuesday branding herself as a “thoughtful disruptor.”

“The American Dream grew up here. Yet, career politicians and their policies have destroyed that dream. It’s been locked away, closed, shuttered, left in the dark, burned down,” Jenner said.

“The government is now involved in every part of our lives. They’ve taken our money, our jobs, and our freedom. California needs a disruptor — a thoughtful disruptor,” she continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

WATCH: I came here with a dream 48 years ago to be the greatest athlete in the world. Now I enter a different kind of race, arguably my most important one yet, because California is worth fighting for! pic.twitter.com/BHglwn5ZSE — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) May 4, 2021

Jenner singled out California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomCarper asks EPA to require half of new cars to be zero-emissions by 2030 How Caitlyn Jenner could reshape the future of the Republican party Harris, Pelosi backing Newsom amid recall effort MORE and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOvernight Health Care: WHO-backed Covax gets a boost from Moderna Pelosi slams McCarthy for promoting COVID-19 relief provision House Republicans request hearing with Capitol Police Board for first time since 1945 MORE (D-Calif.) in the ad. Both lawmakers had taken heat from Republicans for what they characterized as flouting COVID-19 guidelines amid the pandemic.

The ad features the viral video of Pelosi walking, without a mask, in a hair salon in August, and a photo of Newsom dining with a group of people indoors, sans mask, in November.

Jenner also branded her bid for the governorship as an opportunity to “save California.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She said she wants to “carry the torch” for parents who have to balance work and their child’s education, business owners who were forced to shutter their doors amid the pandemic, pastors who were not able to meet with their congregation, families who lost their homes in fires and for the students who lost a year of education because of COVID-19.

“California is facing big hurdles. Now, we need leaders who are unafraid to lead to new heights, who are unafraid to challenge and to change the status quo,” Jenner later added.

Jenner went on to say that it is time for California to “reopen our schools, reopen our business, reopen the golden gates.”

“So I don’t care if you’re a Republican, Democrat. I’m running to be governor for all Californians. To reclaim our true identity, to bring back the gold to the Golden State,” Jenner, who is running as a Republican, added.

Jenner’s ad comes just over one week after the California secretary of state’s office announced that the effort aimed at recalling Newsom has enough signatures to qualify as a ballot measure.

A number of candidates have already announced their bids to run for the top California political post, including former San Diego Mayor Kevin FaulconerKevin FaulconerHow Caitlyn Jenner could reshape the future of the Republican party Majority of likely voters approve of Newsom's handling of school reopenings, economy: poll Randy Quaid 'seriously considering' run for California governor MORE (R), businessman John Cox (R) and former Rep. Doug Ose (R).

Last week, actor Randy Quaid said he is “seriously considering” running for the governorship.