Woman who accused NYC mayoral candidate of sexual assault files complaint with state AG

The woman who accused New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Scott Stringer of sexual assault Tuesday filed a formal complaint against him with the office of state Attorney General Letitia James (D).

Jean Kim has accused Stringer of several instances of assault and harassment, and her claims have already led to several backers dropping their endorsements for his mayoral bid.

“Jean Kim, through her attorney, has filed this morning a formal complaint with the New York State Office of the Attorney General (OAG) alleging Sexual Abuse and Sexual Harassment by Scott Stringer while he was a New York State Assemblyman running for the office of Public Advocate,” Kim’s lawyer, Patricia Pastor, said in a statement.

“Jean will participate fully with the OAG in any investigation it conducts into this matter.”

James’s office confirmed to The Hill it has received the complaint and is reviewing it.

Kim first came forward with her allegations last week.

Kim said that Stringer groped and kissed her without her consent while she volunteered on his 2001 public advocate campaign. She also said he put his hands between her legs in several cab rides and berated her for not sleeping with him.

Those claims have led individuals and groups like the Working Families Party, Food & Water Action, UFCW Local 1500 and more to drop their endorsements.

Stringer has denied any wrongdoing, maintaining he and Kim had a consensual relationship and that he will not drop out of the race.

“Let me say that I believe women — making sure all women can come forward and tell their stories without an assumption they’re lying. I respect that and agree with that even when it isn’t convenient for me,” he said during a candidate forum Thursday. “But the truth is I did not do any of what I’ve been accused of.”

“I’ve received a lot of support on campaign stops over the last two days, and I’m going to be campaigning in every neighborhood, in every borough for the next two months,” he added in a statement later Friday. “I look forward to seeing my opponents on the campaign trail and at the debates.”

Stringer’s campaign said it is looking forward to having a third-party examination of her claims.

“We welcome examination of this false allegation by any independent third party, whether that be a government agency or journalist,” campaign spokesperson Tyrone Stevens told The Hill.