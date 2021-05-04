Trump launches new communications tool after social media ban

Former President Trump Donald TrumpWill Biden provide strategic clarity or further ambiguity on Taiwan? Taliban launches massive offensive after missed deadline for US troop withdrawal Republicans urge probe into Amazon government cloud-computing bid: report MORE has rolled out a new tool to communicate with his supporters in lieu of platforms such as Twitter and Facebook, which banned his accounts.

Trump's platform, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” features videos from the former president and statements from his leadership PAC, which have been sent out over email for several weeks.

Supporters can sign up to get notified when Trump sends out a message from his site, similar to functions on other social media platforms.

While users do not have the ability to reply to Trump’s posts, they can like them and share them on their own Twitter or Facebook accounts.

"This is just a one-way communication," one source familiar with the space told Fox News, which was the first to report on the platform. "This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers."

The website’s “About” page also includes a statement touting Trump’s administration and a slew of mission statements, including “We are committed to defending innocent life and to upholding the Judeo-Christian values of our founding” and “We believe in FREE SPEECH and Fair Elections. We must ensure fair, honest, transparent, and secure elections going forward – where every LEGAL VOTE counts.”

“Over the past four years, my administration delivered for Americans of all backgrounds like never before. Save America is about building on those accomplishments, supporting the brave conservatives who will define the future of the America First Movement, the future of our party, and the future of our beloved country. Save America is also about ensuring that we always keep America First, in our foreign and domestic policy,” the website says.

The website says it is run by Campaign Nucleus, a digital firm founded by Brad Parscale Brad ParscaleAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report MORE, Trump’s former campaign manager.

The platform could provide a way for Trump to reach out to his supporters online while he is kicked off of Twitter and Facebook, two vehicles he used to get his message out during his 2016 and 2020 campaigns.

Facebook’s Oversight Board will announce on Wednesday if it will lift Trump’s suspension from its platform. The former president is permanently banned from Twitter.

Both suspensions were imposed after the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill, with the platforms citing Trump’s evidence-challenged rhetoric about voter fraud in the November presidential election.

The creation of the digital space comes after senior adviser Jason Miller said in March that Trump will return to social media with his “own platform.”

It is unclear how frequently Trump will post on the platform, but its creation could prove a key tool to maintain enthusiasm among supporters as he dangles the possibility of a third presidential campaign in 2024.