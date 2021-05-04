DNC gathers opposition research on over 20 potential GOP presidential candidates

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is compiling opposition research on more than 20 potential Republican presidential contenders as the party looks to get an early start on the 2024 cycle.

The DNC is digging up dirt on several prominent and unconventional possible GOP contenders, ranging from former President Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisStates step in as Congress fails to fight foreign influence Kansas GOP fails to override governor veto of transgender sports ban NYT's Stephens says Ted Cruz more 'unctuous' than Eddie Haskell MORE (R) and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley Nikki HaleyWill DeSantis, Rubio and Scott torch each other to vault from Florida to the White House? Pence urges 'positive' agenda to counter Biden in first speech since leaving office Kerry faces calls to step down over leaked Iran tapes MORE to Fox News host Tucker Carlson Tucker CarlsonNew York Times, WaPo, NBC retract reports about Giuliani's contact with FBI Justice ramps up Giuliani probe Giuliani to Tucker Carlson: 'No justification' for FBI raid MORE and Mike Lindell, the founder of My Pillow and a staunch Trump ally.

The DNC effort, which was first reported by Politico and confirmed to The Hill by two sources familiar with the matter, was started weeks after the inauguration and is being headed up by Nick Bauer, the group’s research director. Bauer is being aided by Caroline Graham and Austin Dieter, two of his deputies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DNC also has a team in place to beef up its fundraising and organizing operations for both the 2022 midterms and the 2024 cycle. Among the members of that group are Roger Lau, who managed Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenWarren book reflects on losing 2020 bid: 'Painful' On The Money: Incomes, consumer spending soared in March | Harris, senators work behind scenes on jobs package | Biden cancels some border wall construction Harris, senators work behind scenes on jobs package MORE’s (D-Mass.) presidential bid, DNC political director Alana Mounce, Pete Kavanaugh, a former deputy campaign manager for President Biden Joe BidenGarland to emphasize national security, civil rights in first congressional appearance as attorney general Afghan president: 'Critically important' for US, NATO to fulfill security funding commitments Schumer 'exploring' passing immigration unilaterally if talks unravel MORE, and others.

Jen O’Malley Dillon, who managed Biden’s campaign and now works as the White House deputy chief of staff, is overseeing the entire operation.

The DNC’s opposition research program comes amid anticipation that Republicans could field a historically large primary crowd in 2024.

Several GOP figures, including Sens. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzNYT's Stephens says Ted Cruz more 'unctuous' than Eddie Haskell The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by ExxonMobil - Trump, Cheney trade jabs Cruz backs Glenn Youngkin in Virginia GOP gubernatorial primary MORE (Texas), Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyThe Memo: Trump's critics face wrath of GOP base The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Emergent BioSolutions - Biden sales pitch heads to Virginia and Louisiana Exclusive — Cruz, Rubio ramp up criticisms of big business MORE (Mo.) and Rick Scott (Fla.), former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Emergent BioSolutions - Can Cheney defy the odds and survive again? Ex-Trump Interior, EPA leaders find new posts Pence to headline New Hampshire event in June MORE, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike PompeoDozens of scientists call for deeper investigation into origins of COVID-19, including the lab theory Pence urges 'positive' agenda to counter Biden in first speech since leaving office Pompeo knocks Biden: He 'successfully outlined a radical, socialist agenda' MORE, DeSantis, Haley and more are considered potential 2024 contenders.

However, that field is expected to narrow considerably should Trump make a third White House bid.

Polling is scarce on how a potential 2024 GOP primary would shake out, but a survey released in March by Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio showed that Pence and DeSantis would lead a field that does not include Trump.