Allies of President Trump Donald TrumpTrump's Facebook ban to stay in place, board rules Trump allies launching nonprofit focused on voter fraud DOJ asks for outside lawyer to review Giuliani evidence MORE are launching a nonprofit focusing on allegations of voter fraud, following the former president's months-long failed effort to reverse his 2020 election defeat as well as his baseless claims of widespread corruption at the polls.

Politico reported Wednesday that the American Greatness Fund, an organization launched by former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale Brad ParscaleAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report MORE, is expected to unveil its project later in the day, including the names of key supporters. One already announced member is Jenna Ellis, the Trump campaign's former legal adviser.

The organization's board "is comprised of individuals who have fought for election integrity at great personal risk and who are champions for free and fair elections,” representatives told Politico.

The group's founding comes as the former president has claimed for years, without providing evidence and contrary to testimony from top elections officials, that widespread voter fraud takes place across the U.S. Trump claimed throughout the 2020 presidential race that mail-in ballots and other state-run systems were rife with fraud, causing many of his supporters to reject states' official election results in November.

Those claims of voter fraud eventually led to the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, which then saw a mob descend upon the U.S. Capitol as pro-Trump rioters broke through police barricades, assaulted officers and ransacked congressional offices.

In December, Trump's own former attorney general, William Barr Bill BarrJudge orders release of Trump obstruction memo, accuses Barr of being 'disingenuous' The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Emergent BioSolutions - Can Cheney defy the odds and survive again? DOJ slow to resolve Trump-era legal battles MORE, said that "to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election."