Pollster Frank Luntz: Trump's 'Big Lie' is working, may cost GOP votes

Veteran GOP pollster Frank Luntz warned that former President Trump Donald TrumpCaitlyn Jenner on Hannity touts Trump: 'He was a disruptor' Ivanka Trump doubles down on vaccine push with post celebrating second shot Conservative Club for Growth PAC comes out against Stefanik to replace Cheney MORE’s repeated assertions that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him could hurt Republican efforts to take back the House in 2022.

Luntz noted in an interview on the New York Times podcast “Sway” released Thursday that “more than two-thirds of Republicans believe that the election was stolen,” warning that a widespread and unproven belief that there was rampant fraud last November could turn Republicans off from voting in the midterm elections.

“What Donald Trump is saying is actually telling people it's not worth it to vote. Donald Trump single-handedly may cause people not to vote. And he may be the greatest tool in the Democrats' arsenal to keep control of the House and Senate in 2022,” Luntz said.

The warning comes as Republicans face an intraparty debate over the future of Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyConservative Club for Growth PAC comes out against Stefanik to replace Cheney The unflappable Liz Cheney: Why Trump Republicans have struggled to crush her Kinzinger hits GOP on 'operation #coverupJan6' over Cheney ouster plot MORE (Wyo.), the No. 3 House Republican.

Cheney has repeatedly clashed with Trump in recent weeks over his unfounded claims that the November election was “stolen” from him, setting up an expected vote within the House Republican Conference to oust her from her leadership position.

The favorite to replace Cheney as chair of the conference appears to be Rep. Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikConservative Club for Growth PAC comes out against Stefanik to replace Cheney The unflappable Liz Cheney: Why Trump Republicans have struggled to crush her Kinzinger hits GOP on 'operation #coverupJan6' over Cheney ouster plot MORE (R-N.Y.), a member with a more moderate voting record who morphed into a staunch Trump backer during his 2019 impeachment.

The dynamic has led to a flood of Democratic criticism that Republicans are shrugging off the facts of the election in favor of currying favor with Trump, and Cheney has vowed she will not stop rebuking the former president over his election fraud claims.

“History is watching. Our children are watching. We must be brave enough to defend the basic principles that underpin and protect our freedom and our democratic process. I am committed to doing that, no matter what the short-term political consequences might be,” she wrote in a Washington Post op-ed Wednesday afternoon.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyConservative Club for Growth PAC comes out against Stefanik to replace Cheney The unflappable Liz Cheney: Why Trump Republicans have struggled to crush her Kinzinger hits GOP on 'operation #coverupJan6' over Cheney ouster plot MORE (R-Calif.), an ardent Trump supporter, earlier this week confirmed he rented a room from Luntz during the coronavirus pandemic, news that was first reported by Fox News host Tucker Carlson Tucker CarlsonFox Corp CEO Lachlan Murdoch: Fox won back ratings after second impeachment trial Pompeo on CIA recruitment: We can't risk national security to appease 'liberal, woke agenda' DNC gathers opposition research on over 20 potential GOP presidential candidates MORE.

"Why do Republican officials listen more carefully to Frank Luntz than they do their own voters?" Carlson had asked one night earlier, saying the living arrangement would give Luntz an "outsized influence over the Republican Party's policy positions."