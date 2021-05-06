Adams touts momentum after poll shows him leading Yang in NYC race

Eric Adams (D), the Brooklyn borough president and New York City mayoral candidate, touted his campaign’s momentum after a new poll showed him leading Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang gets key endorsement from former opponent in NYC mayor race Yang expands lead in NYC mayor race: poll Evelyn Yang pens children's book on sexual abuse, reveals she was sexually assaulted as a child MORE in the mayor’s race for the first time.

“This poll shows what we have seen on the ground for months: that New Yorkers want Eric to be the next mayor because they share his vision for a safer, fairer city where prosperity is shared by all,” said Adams spokesman Evan Thies.

The remark comes after a poll obtained by Politico showed Adams leading the mayoral field with 21 percent support, followed by Yang at 18 percent. It marked the first time Yang has not nabbed the top spot in a survey since he launched his mayoral bid in January.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adams has typically come in behind Yang in second place, though he has yet to unleash his $7.9 million bank account on a television advertising blitz.

“Every other poll has us in first place, but we’ve always said this would be a close race,” Yang co-campaign manager Chris Coffey told Politico. “The only poll that really matters is the one on June 22 and we expect to win that one.”

Adams addressed the poll results at a press conference Thursday, knocking Yang over his message of “hope” and noting that Yang lived in the suburbs at times when the coronavirus swept through New York City.

“I’m going to stay on track with my message. Some may say, ‘Well that’s not the right message, that’s the wrong message.’ I’m just going to be consistent,” Adams said. “I’m going to let them know I’m the right leader for this moment.”



“He’s stated that hope is going to return. Hope never left New York. Hope never departed,” he added. “I know what hope is like because I was here when COVID came to this city and others fled and I led.”