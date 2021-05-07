Former MLB manager Bobby Valentine announces campaign for Stamford, Conn., mayor

Former MLB manager Bobby Valentine on Friday announced that he is running for mayor of his hometown of Stamford, Conn.

Valentine, who played for baseball teams including the Los Angeles Dodgers and then-California Angels and managed clubs such as the New York Mets and Texas Rangers, released a campaign ad announcing his run with testimonies from various community members about his commitment to the city.

"The greatest commodity I have is my time," Valentine said in the ad. "And I want to give my time and my energy and my wherewithal back to the city that has given me so much over my lifetime. We're in it together."

He said in an interview with local news station News 8 that he hopes that his candidacy will bring "more leadership work" to Stamford.

“I feel like it’s a great time for me to get to my hometown and do some more leadership work. We are up against a big political machine with the Democrats and a real strong base political machine with the Republicans. It’s not going to be an easy situation, that’s for sure,” Valentine told the outlet.

Valentine will challenge Democratic incumbent David Martin. He is running unaffiliated, according to his campaign website.

"It's time we emphasize people over partisanship in city government, with a focus on uniting our entire community around shared goals," the website states. "I'm prepared to lead, energized by the possibilities, and thrilled for you to join me on this journey!"