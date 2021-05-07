Ex-McSally aide pleads guilty to stealing over $100K in campaign funds

A top aide to former Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyArizona state senator announces bid for Kirkpatrick's seat Democratic Arizona Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick says she won't seek reelection Senate GOP faces retirement brain drain MORE’s (R-Ariz.) campaign in 2018 pleaded guilty Friday to stealing over $100,000 from her Senate bid.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that Anthony Barry, who was a consultant and a deputy campaign manager for McSally, admitted he took more than $115,000 from her campaign in 2018 and 2019.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 6 over one count of unlawful conversion of campaign funds, which carries up to five years in prison.

The DOJ said Barry, 33, “used his position in the campaign to fraudulently direct the campaign to make payments to him beyond what he was owed for his salary and had the fraudulently obtained funds deposited into his personal bank account.”

McSally first ran for the Senate in 2018, losing to now-Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaBowser on Manchin's DC statehood stance: He's 'not right' DC mayor admitted to Democratic governors group amid statehood fight Biden visits local Mexican restaurant to highlight relief program MORE (D-Ariz.) in one of the midterm cycle’s marquee races. She was then appointed to fill the seat of the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainDOJ: Arizona recount could violate civil rights laws Cheney fight stokes cries of GOP double standard for women Conservative Club for Growth PAC comes out against Stefanik to replace Cheney MORE (R-Ariz.) in 2018.

She ran to fill the remainder of McCain’s term in 2020 but lost again to now-Sen. Mark KellyMark KellyBowser on Manchin's DC statehood stance: He's 'not right' Manchin says he doesn't support DC statehood, election reform bills Manchin, Sinema filibuster support scores political points back home, GOP poll shows MORE (D-Ariz.).

The Hill has reached out to a lawyer for Barry for comment.