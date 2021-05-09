Caitlyn Jenner says she favors path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants

Former reality TV star, Olympic gold medalist and California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner said she supports a path to citizenship for people who entered the U.S. without permission.

When asked by CNN's Dana Bash if she supports a path to citizenship for the 1.75 million undocumented immigrants in California's labor force, Jenner said she she would "hope so," adding "I am for legal immigration."

She said the surge of migrants, particularly unaccompanied minors, at the southern border during the first months of the Biden administration was one of the reasons why she decided to enter the race for governor.

“What's been happening on the border was honestly one of the reasons I decided to run for governor. I was watching people dying come across the river. Kids in cages, whatever you want to call them," Jenner said.

“They should have a chance at citizenship?” Bash asked.

“Absolutely,” Jenner responded.

“There's a lot of people but personally I have met some of the most wonderful people who are immigrants who have come to this country, and they are just model citizens, they are just great people and I would fight for them to be, you know, U.S. citizens,” she added.

Jenner said she also supports deportation, specifically for “the bad ones.”

When pressed by Bash on she considers a “bad one,” Jenner listed criminal records and membership in the gang MS-13, adding “the list goes on.”

“There’s a lot of bad people trying to cross our border illegally. I don’t want those people in our country,” Jenner continued.

Earlier this month Jenner criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who is facing a recall election, claiming that her friends are leaving the state under his administration, specifically pointing to the state's taxes and homeless population.

She also recently said she does not support transgender girls competing on the sports team that corresponds with their gender identity, arguing that it would not be “fair.”