Former CEO Glenn Youngkin wins Virginia GOP gubernatorial convention

Former private equity CEO Glenn Youngkin won Virginia’s GOP gubernatorial convention on Monday, defeating six other Republicans on the ballot.

Youngkin competed against entrepreneur Pete Snyder, state Sen. Amanda Chase, former Speaker of Virginia’s House of Delegates Kirk Cox, former think tank leader Peter Doran, retired Army Col. Sergio de la Peña and former Roanoke City, Va., Sheriff Octavia Johnson.

Last year, Youngkin retired after 25 years of working at the Carlyle Group. He previously served as the firm’s co-CEO. Youngkin has campaigned on lifting coronavirus restrictions and has highlighted his Second Amendment and pro-life stances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Youngkin said Monday on Twitter that he was "prepared to lead, excited to serve and profoundly humbled by the trust the people have placed in me. Virginians have made it clear that they are ready for a political outsider with proven business experience to bring real change in Richmond."

I am prepared to lead, excited to serve and profoundly humbled by the trust the people have placed in me. Virginians have made it clear that they are ready for a political outsider with proven business experience to bring real change in Richmond. — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) May 11, 2021

Snyder congratulated Youngkin in a tweet in which he expressed "100% support" for the GOP primary winner. The two candidates had been running head-to-head until Snyder conceded just after 10 p.m. Monday night.

While certainly would have preferred a W, I send my heartfelt congratulations to @glennyoungkin on a tremendous race + deserved win. He + the ticket have my 100% support. Grateful to @Bursonsnyder + entire team. Love you all + our big family that is the VA GOP. #openourschools — Pete Snyder (@petesnyder) May 11, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzCheney drama exposes GOP's Trump rifts Pollster Frank Luntz: 'I would bet on' Trump being 2024 GOP nominee Tim Scott sparks buzz in crowded field of White House hopefuls MORE (R-Texas) endorsed Youngkin last week and appeared with him on the campaign trail in Lynchburg.

His win comes after the commonwealth’s GOP decided in March to hold what it called a “disassembled convention” to pick nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, with its leadership voting to establish 37 polling locations across the state to comply with coronavirus safety measures. Many Republicans criticized the divide in the party over whether to have a primary or a convention, fearing it would overshadow the Republican candidates.

Delegates used the ranked-choice voting system, meaning delegates were able to rank candidates from their top choice to their last choice.

Youngkin will face the winner of the Democratic primary, which is slated to take place on June 8. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe is the field’s front-runner, leading polls by double digits and leading the fundraising race. The Republican nominee will likely have an uphill climb against the Democratic nominee, given Virginia’s turn to a blue state in recent years.