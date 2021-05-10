Retired Army colonel launches primary challenge against Cheney

Retired Army Col. Denton Knapp on Monday became the latest Republican to launch a primary challenge against House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyGOP braces for wild week with momentous vote GOP divided over expected Cheney ouster McCarthy says he supports Stefanik for House GOP conference chair MORE (Wyo.) as she prepares to face a key vote this week that will determine if she stays in leadership.

“What’s missing right now is trust in our elected officials,” Knapp told the Gillette News Record. “Wyomingites expected Cheney to vote a certain way and she didn’t. As a result, she’s going through consequences.”

Knapp graduated from high school in Gillette, Wyo., and currently resides in California. He told the local publication that he plans to move back to Gillette.

Five other Republicans have also filed paperwork to run against the Wyoming congresswoman.

Cheney has faced backlash from the right for voting to impeach former President Trump Donald TrumpSanders: Reinstating SALT deduction 'sends a terrible, terrible message' GOP braces for wild week with momentous vote One quick asylum fix: How Garland can help domestic violence survivors MORE earlier this year after a pro-Trump mob violently attacked the Capitol after attending a rally headlined by the then-president in Washington.

The Republican congresswoman has since been vocally critical of Trump, warning members of the GOP that they should not follow his lead and repeatedly condemning his false claims that the 2020 election was "stolen" from him.

House Republicans are preparing to oust Cheney from her post as conference chair on Wednesday. Rep. Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikGOP braces for wild week with momentous vote GOP divided over expected Cheney ouster McCarthy says he supports Stefanik for House GOP conference chair MORE (R-N.Y.) is expected to seize the position.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyGOP braces for wild week with momentous vote GOP divided over expected Cheney ouster McCarthy says he supports Stefanik for House GOP conference chair MORE (R-Calif.) voiced his support for Stefanik on Fox News on Sunday. Trump has also gotten behind Stefanik, saying she is key to the GOP winning back the House in 2022.