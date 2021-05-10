Caitlyn Jenner says election was not 'stolen,' calls Biden 'our president'

GOP California gubernatorial candidate and former reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner says she does not believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen, but she added that the U.S. must “have integrity in our election system."

Asked by CNN’s Dana Bash Dana BashCaitlyn Jenner says she favors path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants W.Va. senator: 'I hope that President Trump plays a role' in upcoming elections Manchin: 'I'm not a roadblock' to Biden's agenda MORE during an interview set to air in full Monday evening whether she believes “President Biden Joe BidenSanders: Reinstating SALT deduction 'sends a terrible, terrible message' GOP braces for wild week with momentous vote Shining a light on COINTELPRO's dangerous legacy MORE was duly elected.” Jenner responded, “He is our president. I respect that.”

“There’s a lot of frustration over that election,” she added. “You know what? I’m frustrated over what happened back then.”

CNN reported that Jenner did not provide additional details on why she was frustrated about the election.

Former President Trump Donald TrumpSanders: Reinstating SALT deduction 'sends a terrible, terrible message' GOP braces for wild week with momentous vote One quick asylum fix: How Garland can help domestic violence survivors MORE has regularly claimed falsely that the election was stolen and argued without evidence that voter fraud cost him the White House. His presidential campaign filed a slate of lawsuits targeting state results in November's vote.

Trump has also sought to punish Republicans who have disputed his 2020 narrative.

“Do you believe that the election was stolen?” Bash asked Jenner.

“No, I believe in the system,” responded Jenner, who has gone back and forth on her support for Trump.

“We are a democratic republic. We need to have integrity in our election system,” she added.

The Olympic gold medalist during the interview also said she supports a path to citizenship for people who entered the U.S. without permission.

She added that the surge of migrants, particularly unaccompanied minors, at the southern border during the beginning of the Biden administration is one of the issues that inspired her to enter the gubernatorial race.

“What's been happening on the border was honestly one of the reasons I decided to run for governor. I was watching people dying come across the river. Kids in cages, whatever you want to call them," Jenner said.

“They should have a chance at citizenship?” Bash asked.

“Absolutely,” Jenner responded.

Jenner last month announced that she would run in the recall election aimed at ousting California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomSanders: Reinstating SALT deduction 'sends a terrible, terrible message' Caitlyn Jenner says she favors path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants Why Caitlyn Jenner should not be dismissed MORE (D).

Once an election is scheduled later this year, California voters will first decide whether to recall Newsom. Then, regardless of how they vote on the first question, they will be asked to choose among a large roster of candidates who have qualified to run for his job.