Baltimore businessman enters Maryland governor race

Baltimore businessman Mike Rosenbaum has entered the race for Maryland governor.

"As one of the richest states in the riches country in the world, the fact there is poverty and lack of economic mobility in Maryland is a systemic choice," Rosenbaum, a Democrat, said in a video announcing his candidacy. "We have to rethink why our health care system keeps costing more, but we keep struggling to keep our families healthy."

Rosenbaum, 49, is founder and chief executive at Arena, a recruiting and workforce technology company, The Washington Post reported. He has never run for elected office.

Current Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has reached his term limits and is widely expected to consider a run for president in 2024.

Several other candidates have announced their intention to run to replace Hogan, including Democratic former Education Secretary John B. King Jr.

"A teacher, a principal, he shares our commitment to preparing every child for success," former President Obama said in endorsing King Jr.

Maryland's Comptroller Peter Franchot, also a Democrat, has announced his own bid to run for governor, and former Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez said he was “taking a look” a run for Maryland governor earlier this year.