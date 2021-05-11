New York mayoral candidates go viral for vastly underestimating housing costs

Two New York mayoral candidates went viral this week after widely underestimating the median value of a home in Brooklyn.

In interviews with The New York Times’s editorial board for the paper's potential endorsement, Shaun Donovan Shaun L. S. DonovanFive things to watch in the New York City mayoral race Poll finds Yang with big lead in NYC mayor's race Yang leans into outsider status in run for NYC mayor while critics question experience MORE, who served as Housing and Urban Development secretary and budget director under former President Obama and as housing commissioner under former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael BloombergMelinda Gates tapped divorce lawyers in 2019 after Epstein links to husband: report Giving away the COVID vaccine formula helps no one and harms America Four years is not enough — Congress should make the child tax credit permanent MORE, guessed that the median sale price for a home or apartment in Brooklyn is “around $100,000.”

Ray McGuire, an investment banker and former Citigroup executive, estimated that the median sales price is “somewhere in the $80,000 to $90,000 range, if not higher.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The median sales price in the borough is $900,000.

The Times’s editorial board noted that Donovan later emailed to say that he was referring to the “assessed value of homes in Brooklyn.”

“I really don’t think you can buy a house in Brooklyn today for that little,” he wrote, according to the Times’s editorial board.

But a slate of journalists and other Twitter users were quick to jab the candidates for their far-off responses on the city’s housing.

.@RayForMayor & @ShaunDonovanNYC both think a home in Brooklyn costs $100K...



How can you fix the city’s housing crisis if you’re this oblivious? pic.twitter.com/fW9fWeCXbU — Monica Klein (@MonicaCKlein) May 11, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

I don't know how *anyone* could think this, let alone people running for mayor of New York City. https://t.co/1DdBBmFvKE — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) May 11, 2021

How do you start an affordable housing discussion with candidates who think you can buy a home in Brooklyn for $100,000? https://t.co/1MjIbqx4es — Pat Kiernan (@patkiernan) May 11, 2021

Just like fully living on another planet and running for mayor. https://t.co/jug3rJrcmC — Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) May 11, 2021

Shaun Donovan ran HUD! https://t.co/8U9SZxjQ03 — Sam Stein (@samstein) May 11, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

How could people running for mayor of the city not know this? Because most people want power, but few want responsibility. They don’t want to help you, they want power over you, and for you to have few options for defending yourself against their power. — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) May 11, 2021

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangNY Times endorses Garcia in crowded mayoral race Adams touts momentum after poll shows him leading Yang in NYC race Yang gets key endorsement from former opponent in NYC mayor race MORE was the only New York mayoral hopeful given an interview with the Times who got the question correct.

“I would just say that the median — it’s going to be something, like, much higher than it should be. So the number that popped into my mind is $900,000,” Yang told the editorial board.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kathryn Garcia, who previously served as commissioner of New York’s Sanitation Department and whom the Times’s editorial board ultimately endorsed, said $800,000, while New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer said $1 million.

Jeremy Edwards, Donovan's press secretary, said in a statement to The Hill that Donovan "misinterpreted the question and made a mistake."

"He had been volunteering on a complex housing assessment lawsuit and just got the numbers mixed up," Edwards said. "As Shaun says, he is a housing nerd and public servant who has dedicated 30 years of his life to solving the problems of housing affordability and homelessness, and the wrong number slipped out. It happens to the best of us."

McGuire in a response to The Hill said "I messed up when accounting for the cost of housing in Brooklyn. I am human."

"But make no mistake, I care deeply about our city's affordable housing crisis. I know what it's like not being able to afford a home because it was my own experience. At the heart of my housing plan, which addresses the entire housing spectrum from homelessness to homeownership, are New Yorkers who want leadership that will bring creative, data driven solutions to housing in New York City," he added.

Updated 12:10 p.m.