Jenner says she didn't vote in 2020: 'I just couldn't get excited about it'

California GOP gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner said she didn’t vote in the 2020 presidential election because she couldn’t “get excited” about Election Day.

Jenner launched her campaign in late April to challenge Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomCalifornia drought emergency expanded to most of the state Caitlyn Jenner says election was not 'stolen,' calls Biden 'our president' California scores staggering B budget surplus MORE (D) as he faces a GOP-led recall effort amid his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the state. The Olympic gold medalist is one of the most well-known candidates in the recall effort.

In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash Dana BashCaitlyn Jenner says election was not 'stolen,' calls Biden 'our president' Caitlyn Jenner says she favors path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants W.Va. senator: 'I hope that President Trump plays a role' in upcoming elections MORE, Jenner said that she didn't vote in 2020 because she "couldn't get excited about it."

Jenner was asked if she spoke with former President Trump Donald TrumpCaitlyn Jenner says election was not 'stolen,' calls Biden 'our president' Overnight Health Care: FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for adolescents | Biden administration reverses limits on LGBTQ health protections Overnight Defense: US fires 30 warning shots at Iranian boats | Kabul attack heightens fears of Afghan women's fates | Democratic Party leaders push Biden on rejoining Iran deal MORE about her gubernatorial bid given that she had Trump advisers help with her campaign.

“No, I’ve never even talked to Trump about any of this stuff,” Jenner said.

Jenner has said she voted for Trump in 2016. Asked who she voted for in 2020, Jenner said, “I didn’t even vote.”

Jenner said that due to California being such a blue state, the only issues she focuses on are ballot propositions, none of which she felt passionately about in November.

“It was voting day, and I thought the only thing out here in California that I worry about which affect people is the propositions that were out there, and I didn’t see any propositions that I really had one side or the other,” Jenner said.

“And so, it was Election Day. And I just couldn't get excited about it. And I just wound up going to play golf and I say ‘uh, I’m not doing that,’ ” she continued.



Explaining her decision to have Trump advisers on her campaign team, Jenner said the fact that they worked for Trump wasn’t a discouraging factor.

“It makes no difference, they work politics, and that’s what they do,” Jenner said. “If Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzFormer CEO Glenn Youngkin wins Virginia GOP gubernatorial convention The Memo: Outrage rises among liberals over Israel Cheney drama exposes GOP's Trump rifts MORE had gotten elected and Trump didn’t they would probably work for Ted Cruz.”

Jenner has gone back-and-forth on her support of Trump. She touted Trump in an interview with Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityWhite House says Biden won't 'underestimate Trump' if he runs in 2024 McConnell safe in power, despite Trump's wrath Poll: Americans consider Fox News, NYT, CNN, MSNBC 'mainstream media' MORE last week as a “disruptor.”

But in another segment of her interview with Bash, Jenner said that she didn’t believe the former president's claims that the election was stolen.

The Trump campaign filed a deluge of lawsuits in states that he lost and claimed were fraudulent.

“Do you believe that the election was stolen?” Bash asked.

“No, I believe in the system,” responded Jenner.