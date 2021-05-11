Poll finds little support for Jenner, other Republicans challenging Newsom

Reality star Caitlyn Jenner (R) is drawing little support from voters for her California gubernatorial bid, falling behind several other Republicans seeking to challenge Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomCalifornia drought emergency expanded to most of the state Caitlyn Jenner says election was not 'stolen,' calls Biden 'our president' California scores staggering B budget surplus MORE (D) in a recall election, according to a new poll.

Jenner is supported by just 6 percent of registered voters in the Berkeley IGS poll released Tuesday, trailing former San Diego Mayor Kevin FaulconerKevin FaulconerWhy Caitlyn Jenner should not be dismissed Caitlyn Jenner: California needs a 'thoughtful disruptor' How Caitlyn Jenner could reshape the future of the Republican party MORE and businessman John Cox, who are tied at 22 percent support each, as well as former Rep. Doug Ose (R), who drew 14 percent support.

None of the Republicans drew support from at least a quarter of the overall electorate, according to the poll. The survey also found that the percentage of voters who support recalling Newsom is unchanged from January, with 36 percent in favor of a recall and 49 percent saying they would vote no in a recall.

Currently, 52 percent of voters support the job Newsom is doing as governor while 43 percent say they do not. That represents the highest approval rating the governor has received in three months, the poll found.

Newsom's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in California has been a central issue on both sides of the recall effort, though the poll found criticism of his handling of other issues in the state, such as homelessness and housing costs.

Jenner, a former Olympic gold medalist and transgender activist, announced last month that she would run for governor, becoming the latest Republican to throw their hat into the recall race.

The poll surveyed 10,289 registered state voters online from April 29 to May 5 and has an overall sampling error of 2 percentage points.