Records show Jenner voted in 2020, even though she says she didn't: report

Records indicate that California gubernatorial candidate and former reality television star Caitlyn Jenner voted last fall, despite her comments in an interview in which she said that she did not cast a ballot on Election Day in 2020, Politico reported.

A representative from the Los Angeles County registrar’s office confirmed to the outlet that Jenner cast a ballot in 2020 and provided documentation of her voting history.

Jenner in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash Dana BashJenner says she didn't vote in 2020: 'I just couldn't get excited about it' Caitlyn Jenner says election was not 'stolen,' calls Biden 'our president' Caitlyn Jenner says she favors path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants MORE said she didn’t vote in 2020 because she “couldn’t get excited about it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Republican hopeful, who is seeking to oust Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomPoll finds little support for Jenner, other Republicans challenging Newsom Jenner says she didn't vote in 2020: 'I just couldn't get excited about it' California drought emergency expanded to most of the state MORE in a recall election, noted that because California is such a blue state, she focuses on voting on ballot propositions, none of which she felt passionately about last year.

“It was voting day, and I thought the only thing out here in California that I worry about which affect people is the propositions that were out there, and I didn’t see any propositions that I really had one side or the other,” Jenner said.

“And so, it was Election Day. And I just couldn't get excited about it. And I just wound up going to play golf and I say ‘uh, I’m not doing that,’” she continued.

California recall candidate @Caitlyn_Jenner tells @DanaBashCNN she did not vote in 2020.



"Out here in California, it's like, why vote for a Republican president? ... It was Election Day. And I just couldn't get excited about it. And I just wound up going to play golf." pic.twitter.com/JUAGsdrycJ — New Day (@NewDay) May 11, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

California residents voted on 12 ballot measures in November, Politico noted, including propositions on affirmative action, rent control and more.

A spokesperson for Jenner told the outlet that the candidate voted on “some local issues” and that she was responding to a question from Bash about who she voted for president in 2020.

Bash in the interview this week asked Jenner whether she voted for former President Trump Donald TrumpKinzinger, Gaetz get in back-and-forth on Twitter over Cheney vote READ: Liz Cheney's speech on the House floor Cheney in defiant floor speech: Trump on 'crusade to undermine our democracy' MORE last year, to which Jenner responded that she did not vote for any presidential candidate or in down ballot races.

Jenner announced last month that she would run in the recall election targeting Newsom. When an election is scheduled later this year, California voters will decide first whether to recall Newsom. Then, regardless of their first answer, they will be asked to choose among a roster of candidates who have qualified to run for the office.

The Hill has reached out to Jenner’s campaign for comment.