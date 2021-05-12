Democrat Nikki Fried teases possible challenge to DeSantis

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried on Wednesday delivered one of the clearest signals yet that she is nearing a challenge to Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisOvernight Health Care: FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for adolescents | Biden administration reverses limits on LGBTQ health protections DeSantis to hold Newsmax town hall DeSantis signs bill banning gun regulations by local governments MORE (R), posting a video hinting at a June 1 campaign launch.

The video repeatedly highlights her standing as Florida’s lone Democratic statewide elected official, featuring news clips touting her as the “new face” of the state Democratic Party and an “early front-runner” in the race to oust DeSantis, a staunch ally of former President Trump Donald TrumpKinzinger, Gaetz get in back-and-forth on Twitter over Cheney vote READ: Liz Cheney's speech on the House floor Cheney in defiant floor speech: Trump on 'crusade to undermine our democracy' MORE and top target for Democrats next year.

The video then teases “#SomethingNew” coming on June 1, a sign that Fried’s campaign announcement could be just a few weeks away.

Fried has long been seen as a potential challenger to DeSantis, but she has amped up her criticism of the governor in recent months, stoking speculation that a campaign announcement is imminent. Speaking at a press conference last week, Fried declared, “As the only statewide-elected Democrat, it makes absolute sense for me to be running for governor.”

Her entrance into the race would mark the beginning of a long and potentially bruising primary for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in Florida. Rep. Charlie Crist Charles (Charlie) Joseph CristDeSantis to hold Newsmax town hall The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Emergent BioSolutions - Upbeat jobs data, relaxed COVID-19 restrictions offer rosier US picture Democrats cool on Crist's latest bid for Florida governor MORE (D-Fla.) jumped into the race last week, becoming the first prominent Democrat to announce his candidacy.

But others are considering challenges to DeSantis, as well, most notably Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Emergent BioSolutions - Upbeat jobs data, relaxed COVID-19 restrictions offer rosier US picture Democrats cool on Crist's latest bid for Florida governor Florida Democrats' midterm fantasy faceoff: DeSantis vs. Demings MORE (D-Fla.), who has seen her profile rise over the past year. She was said to be under consideration as President Biden Joe BidenKinzinger, Gaetz get in back-and-forth on Twitter over Cheney vote Cheney in defiant floor speech: Trump on 'crusade to undermine our democracy' US officials testify on domestic terrorism in wake of Capitol attack MORE’s running mate last year, though he ultimately chose then-Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisRepublican Sean Parnell jumps into Pennsylvania Senate race Biden sees Trump rematch as real possibility Ode to Mother's Day MORE (D-Calif.).

Demings entered the national spotlight again earlier this year when she was named as one of the House impeachment managers in Trump’s second Senate trial.