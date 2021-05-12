Grenell still interested in California recall bid

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell Richard GrenellCleveland businessman jumps into Ohio Senate race: Trump 'victories' need to be protected Tanden withdraws nomination as Biden budget chief Juan Williams: Hypocrisy runs riot in GOP MORE said he is still interested in running in a recall election against California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomPoll finds little support for Jenner, other Republicans challenging Newsom Jenner says she didn't vote in 2020: 'I just couldn't get excited about it' California drought emergency expanded to most of the state MORE (D) as the GOP field in the race begins to balloon.

"I have until about August or September to figure that out," Grenell said in an appearance on Fox News on Tuesday evening when asked if he was jumping into the race. "We're considering it. My criteria is just looking at the long term: How do you fix this for the long term? How do you make sure it's not just a flash in the pan?"

"I want to do to California what Stacey Abrams did to Georgia, and I think it's going to take about four years," he added, referencing Georgia voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, who is widely credited with helping deliver Georgia for President Biden Joe BidenKinzinger, Gaetz get in back-and-forth on Twitter over Cheney vote Cheney in defiant floor speech: Trump on 'crusade to undermine our democracy' US officials testify on domestic terrorism in wake of Capitol attack MORE and helping flip the state’s two Senate seats.

Grenell, who served in the Trump administration, first teased a run in February, though he has remained quiet on a possible bid since then.

In the ensuing months, the GOP field in the recall election has mushroomed. Among the Republicans running in the race to replace Newsom are reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, former San Diego Mayor Kevin FaulconerKevin FaulconerPoll finds little support for Jenner, other Republicans challenging Newsom Why Caitlyn Jenner should not be dismissed Caitlyn Jenner: California needs a 'thoughtful disruptor' MORE, former Rep. Doug Ose and businessman John Cox.

Virtually anyone can jump into the recall election given California’s low barrier for entry, though Republicans have struggled to find a candidate that observers think can break out of the pack.

Recall supporters have already submitted enough signatures to trigger an election, but polls show Newsom remains in a strong position heading into the challenge.

A poll released Tuesday found that 49 percent of voters oppose recalling Newsom, while 36 percent support his ouster, an improvement for the governor from the same poll in January.