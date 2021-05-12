Democrats fundraise off of vote to remove Cheney from GOP leadership

Democrats sought to fundraise off of Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyKinzinger, Gaetz get in back-and-forth on Twitter over Cheney vote READ: Liz Cheney's speech on the House floor Cheney in defiant floor speech: Trump on 'crusade to undermine our democracy' MORE's (R-Wyo.) ouster from her House leadership post on Wednesday, hitting the GOP for bowing to former President Trump Donald TrumpKinzinger, Gaetz get in back-and-forth on Twitter over Cheney vote READ: Liz Cheney's speech on the House floor Cheney in defiant floor speech: Trump on 'crusade to undermine our democracy' MORE.

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries Hakeem Sekou JeffriesOn The Money: Breaking down Biden's .8T American Families Plan | Powell voices confidence in Fed's handle on inflation | Wall Street basks in 'Biden boom' Democratic leaders push to boost congressional staff pay Troy Carter wins race to fill Cedric Richmond's Louisiana House seat MORE (N.Y.) blasted out an email urging supporters to donate in an effort "to stop extremist Republicans from returning to power in 2022," while House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffFree Speech Inc.: The Democratic Party finds a new but shaky faith in corporate free speech Trump backs Stefanik to replace Cheney Gender politics hound GOP in Cheney drama MORE (D-Calif.) sent an email to supporters praising Cheney for being one of the few Republicans to push back on Trump's assertion that there was widespread voter fraud in last year's presidential election.

"The dangerous evolution of the Republican Party into an anti-truth, autocratic cult has never been more clear, or our need to fight it," Schiff, who helped lead Democrats' first impeachment effort against Trump, wrote in his fundraising email.

ADVERTISEMENT

House Republicans voted behind closed doors to remove Cheney from her post as GOP conference chair after she spoke out against Trump on numerous occasions, including blaming him for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

The vote was done by voice, meaning there will be no tally of the lawmakers who voted to oust Cheney or those who wanted to keep her in the leadership post.

Proponents of the ouster argue that her views do not align with the majority of Republican voters, while others say the vote is a sign of Trump's tightening grip on the GOP.

“I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office,” Cheney said before a bank of television cameras after the vote.

Democrats and Cheney's Republican allies were quick to hit Trump and his GOP supporters after the vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, the Republican Party went all in to fully transform itself into the party of Donald Trump. House Republicans are making clear their only priority is to defend Trump and his Big Lie, despite the deadly insurrection on the Capitol, and Trump’s dismal approval ratings that the NRCC [National Republican Congressional Committee] tried to keep quiet," Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison Jaime HarrisonDemocrats announce initial M investment ahead of midterms Santorum dismisses influence of Native American culture on US life DNC taps veteran campaign hands for communications staff MORE said in a statement.

Harrison added that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyHouse fails to pass drug bill amid Jan. 6 tensions READ: Liz Cheney's speech on the House floor Cheney in defiant floor speech: Trump on 'crusade to undermine our democracy' MORE (D-Calif.) "has completely turned over the leadership of his caucus to extremists and conspiracy theorists, and the Republican Party’s dumpster fire has now become a full-blown inferno."

Rep. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerKinzinger, Gaetz get in back-and-forth on Twitter over Cheney vote Cheney set to be face of anti-Trump GOP Overnight Defense: US fires 30 warning shots at Iranian boats | Kabul attack heightens fears of Afghan women's fates | Democratic Party leaders push Biden on rejoining Iran deal MORE (Ill.), like Cheney one of just 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6 riot, said in a tweet, "Kevin McCarthy (an employee of Donald Trump) may win ... but history won’t be kind."