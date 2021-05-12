DNC plans to project image calling GOP 'party of Trump' on his DC hotel after Cheney vote

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is planning to project an image calling the GOP the “party of Trump” on the former president's Washington, D.C., hotel Wednesday night after House Republicans voted Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyKinzinger, Gaetz get in back-and-forth on Twitter over Cheney vote READ: Liz Cheney's speech on the House floor Cheney in defiant floor speech: Trump on 'crusade to undermine our democracy' MORE (Wyo.) out of leadership over her opposition to him.

The Trump International Hotel will have two images projected on it as seen in a video posted online, with one saying “Welcome to RNC HQ” and the other “Republican Party = Party of Trump.”

Former President Trump Donald TrumpKinzinger, Gaetz get in back-and-forth on Twitter over Cheney vote READ: Liz Cheney's speech on the House floor Cheney in defiant floor speech: Trump on 'crusade to undermine our democracy' MORE and many of his allies in Congress advocated for Cheney to be voted out of her leadership position for repeatedly criticizing him and not going along with his election fraud conspiracy theories.

The efforts to remove Cheney succeeded on Wednesday during a closed-door voice vote, which means it will not be known who voted for or against her.

“I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office,” Cheney said after she was booted from the No. 3 House GOP position.

Democrats have jumped at the opportunity to condemn and highlight the vote.

“Congresswoman Liz Cheney is a leader of great courage, patriotism and integrity,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOn The Money: Job openings jump to record high of 8.1 million | Wyden opposes gas tax hike | Airlines feel fuel crunch Pelosi: House Democrats want to make child tax credit expansion permanent Pelosi announces change to House floor mask rules MORE (D-Calif.) said in a statement. “Today, House Republicans declared that those values are unwelcome in the Republican Party.”

Democrats are sending out fundraising emails over the vote, with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffFree Speech Inc.: The Democratic Party finds a new but shaky faith in corporate free speech Trump backs Stefanik to replace Cheney Gender politics hound GOP in Cheney drama MORE (D-Calif.) telling voters the "dangerous evolution of the Republican Party into an anti-truth, autocratic cult has never been more clear, or our need to fight it.”