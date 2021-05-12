Democratic governors launch ad tying Glenn Yougkin to Trump

The Democratic Governors Association (DGA) launched a digital ad campaign Wednesday aimed at tying Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin to former President Trump Donald TrumpKinzinger, Gaetz get in back-and-forth on Twitter over Cheney vote READ: Liz Cheney's speech on the House floor Cheney in defiant floor speech: Trump on 'crusade to undermine our democracy' MORE.

The campaign includes a 15 second ad and a 30 second ad, as well as a new website, TrumpFirstVirginiaSecond.com. This is the earliest point the DGA has put out paid media in a Virginia race, according to the group. The DGA said the ad buy, which targets swing voters, totals nearly six figures.

The Hill was the first outlet to report on the ad campaign.

The two ads, both dubbed "Loyalist," seek to tie Youngkin to Trump, and home in on Trump's claim that the 2020 presidential election was illegitimate. The ads also feature Trump referring to Youngkin and his work as the CEO at the Carlyle Group.

"Youngkin's top priority? It's not jobs or education, it's telling the same big lie Trump tells about the last election and trying to restrict your right to vote in the next," the ad says.

The ad campaign marks the latest effort from Democrats to tie Youngkin to Trump. Virginia's Democratic Party is set to launch a statewide press tour Thursday titled “Where Trump Leads, Glenn Follows."

Trump formally endorsed Youngkin on Tuesday, calling the former businessman "pro-Business, pro-Second Amendment, pro-Veterans, pro-America."

Youngkin's opponents have specifically taken aim at his "Election Integrity Taskforce." Youngkin said the task force, launched in February, is meant to establish legal voting standards in election processes, but Democrats argue it serves to amplify Trump's assertion that the presidential election was stolen from him.

When asked on Wednesday whether he believed the 2020 election was legitimate or not, Youngkin said, "of course."

"I’m saying, of course! He’s [Biden's] our president. He slept in the White House last night. He’s addressed a joint session of Congress. He’s signing executive orders that I wish he wasn’t signing," Youngkin told Bloomberg Radio. "So, let’s look forward and just recognize that what we have to do is lead. We have to absolutely get out from this pandemic, get open. Focus on those issues that are most important, not only to Virginians but to Americans, is to create a land of opportunity again. And I think that Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam are on the wrong side of every one of these issues."