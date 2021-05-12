Trump critics push new direction for GOP

Republican critics of former President TrumpDonald TrumpKinzinger, Gaetz get in back-and-forth on Twitter over Cheney vote READ: Liz Cheney's speech on the House floor Cheney in defiant floor speech: Trump on 'crusade to undermine our democracy' MORE are forging ahead with their effort to weaken his grip on the party even as it becomes increasingly clear doing so may be a herculean task.
A group of more than 100 Republicans, including former national and state officials, are expected to release a letter this week warning that they are prepared to launch a third party unless the GOP steps back from its increasingly Trump-centric approach to politics.
Likewise, Rep. Liz CheneyElizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyKinzinger, Gaetz get in back-and-forth on Twitter over Cheney vote READ: Liz Cheney's speech on the House floor Cheney in defiant floor speech: Trump on 'crusade to undermine our democracy' MORE (R-Wyo.), who was expelled from her House leadership position on Wednesday morning for her defiance of Trump, vowed to “do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office.”
“It’s time for the GOP to clean up its act, and if it doesn't, we need to hasten the creation of an alternative,” said Miles Taylor, a former Homeland Security official under Trump who is among those organizing the effort to demand changes within the GOP.
“I don’t want to make any mistakes about this: Donald Trump can’t get to 50 percent,” Taylor continued. “He cost us the White House. He cost us the House of Representatives. He cost us the Senate. He cost us half a million American lives in COVID. He can’t win. He’s a washed-up, one-time, single-term president.”
Taylor, who anonymously penned an op-ed in The New York Times and later wrote a book criticizing Trump and his administration, said the coalition plans to publish a “manifesto” Thursday morning that would include “a preamble and 13 principles that the GOP needs to adhere to or any replacement for the GOP needs to adhere to.”
“It’ll say who we are and where we go next; how can we go after the radicals to make sure they cease and desist in forsaking their oath of office,” Taylor said. “It’s going to be an effort that’s followed with actions.”
Even proponents of the effort know that they are likely to face an uphill battle. Taylor described it as a “high-risk” strategy, but said that the GOP’s lurch toward “political extremism” has left few other options.
But nearly four months after leaving the White House, Trump’s influence over the Republican Party shows no signs of abating.
Republican at virtually every level of government have largely embraced Trump’s continued claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. Current and prospective GOP candidates have made the trek down to his private club in West Palm Beach, Fla., in search of the former president’s blessing.
And even many prominent Republicans who once expressed misgivings — or even outright disgust — with Trump’s role in inciting his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 have reversed course.
Nikki HaleyNikki HaleyPollster Frank Luntz: 'I would bet on' Trump being 2024 GOP nominee DNC gathers opposition research on over 20 potential GOP presidential candidates Will DeSantis, Rubio and Scott torch each other to vault from Florida to the White House? MORE, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations who delivered a scathing assessment of Trump after the January riot, showed deference to the former president recently, saying that she would not run for president in 2024 if he chooses to mount another White House bid and would support his campaign.
Likewise, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthyKevin McCarthyHouse fails to pass drug bill amid Jan. 6 tensions READ: Liz Cheney's speech on the House floor Cheney in defiant floor speech: Trump on 'crusade to undermine our democracy' MORE (R-Calif.), who previously placed blame on Trump for the riots, has closed ranks with the former president.
After defending Cheney in February amid an unsuccessful vote by House Republicans to remove her as GOP conference chair, McCarthy began pushing another effort to oust her from his leadership team, arguing that her ongoing criticism of Trump had worsened “internal divisions” within the party.
That effort succeeded Wednesday when House Republicans moved to boot Cheney from her leadership role with a voice vote. The decision was praised by Trump himself, who derided her as a “bitter, horrible human being.”
But for critics of Trump and his wing of the GOP, the vote to oust Cheney marked a galvanizing moment in the effort to oppose the former president. Cheney expressed no remorse over her removal and vowed to work to steer the party away from Trump’s influence.
“I think that the party is in a place that we have got to bring it back from, and we've got to get back to a position where we are a party that can fight for conservative principles, that can fight for substance,” she said. “We cannot be dragged backward by the very dangerous lies of a former president.”
Rep. Adam KinzingerAdam Daniel KinzingerKinzinger, Gaetz get in back-and-forth on Twitter over Cheney vote Cheney set to be face of anti-Trump GOP Overnight Defense: US fires 30 warning shots at Iranian boats | Kabul attack heightens fears of Afghan women's fates | Democratic Party leaders push Biden on rejoining Iran deal MORE (R-Ill.), who voted alongside Cheney in January to impeach Trump for his role in the Capitol riot, said that the GOP’s current fealty to Trump would be remembered by history as “the low point of the Republican Party.”
But the vote to oust Cheney is unlikely to be the kind of animating force for GOP voters that it is for a coterie of anti-Trump Republicans.
Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamGraham warns about trying to 'drive' Trump from GOP: 'Half the people will leave' Cheney set to be face of anti-Trump GOP Lindsey Graham: 'In this fight it is clear — Israel is the good guy and Hamas is the bad' MORE (R-S.C.), who became one of Trump’s top allies in the Senate during his four years in the White House, said that Cheney has been a “solid conservative and strong voice on national security.” But he also said that her criticism of Trump was out of step with the modern GOP.
“Today’s decision by the House Republican Conference regarding Congresswoman Cheney was not about her vote for impeachment,” Graham said. “It was about her belief that President Trump should be purged from the Republican Party and those who objected to the results of the 2020 election should be disqualified from future leadership positions.”
Yet Trump’s critics say they feel emboldened. One GOP strategist critical of Trump said that Cheney’s ouster on Wednesday amounted to a public relations disaster for House GOP leaders by forcing them to explain "why Republicans just punished one of the strongest conservatives in Congress."
Likewise, Taylor predicted a prolonged fight over the direction of the Republican Party, saying that McCarthy’s hope that Cheney’s removal from leadership would quell intra-party unrest would backfire.
“What I would say is if Kevin McCarthy thinks the civil war is ending with the ouster of Liz Cheney, he is sorely mistaken,” Taylor said. “It has only just begun.”