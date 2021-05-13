Influential Republicans detail call to reform party, threaten to form new one

A group of influential Republicans on Thursday outlined their calls for reforms within the GOP as they threaten to form a rival party of their own.

A coalition of Republican and independent leaders released “A Call for American Renewal,” urging “a principles-based vision for American leadership, as an alternative to the current direction of the Republican Party and growing extremism in the nation.”

The group’s platform is divided into 13 categories, starting with reforms that “make our system more accessible, transparent, and competitive, oppose the disenfranchisement of voters, and reject populism and illiberalism,” a knock at efforts in several Republican-led states to restrict access to voting.

The coalition also tacitly rebuked ongoing unproven claims in the GOP that the November presidential election was fraudulent.

“We oppose the employment of fear-mongering, conspiracism, and falsehoods and instead support evidence-based policymaking and honest discourse,” it stated.

The group’s memorandum condemns “all forms of bigotry,” demands that leaders “act with integrity and honor,” advocates for a “pluralistic society” and reaffirms “the Constitution's guarantee of free speech and freedom of the press as essential to accountable government.”

Among the signatories of the call are former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele, former GOP Reps. Barbara Comstock (Va.) and Denver Riggleman (Va.), Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway and former Trump White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

“These principles are vital to our individual and collective flourishing, overcoming modern challenges, and preserving our way of life. They’re a foundation to unite Americans from diverse backgrounds in common cause. Our nation is calling out for a new coalition of principled, pragmatic citizens to renew America and counter the partisanship and extremism infecting the country,” said Evan McMullin, a former independent presidential candidate and an organizer of the effort.

News of the group's threat to form another party if Republicans do not break away for former President Trump Donald TrumpWarren says Republican party 'eating itself and it is discovering that the meal is poisonous' More than 75 Asian, LGBTQ groups oppose anti-Asian crime bill McConnell says he's 'great admirer' of Liz Cheney but mum on her removal MORE was first reported earlier this week.

The organizers detailed the threat in their manifesto, saying it is their “intent to catalyze an American renewal, and to either reimagine a party dedicated to our founding ideals or else hasten the creation of such an alternative.”

The group’s announcement on Thursday comes as the GOP continues to grapple with the fallout of the November elections and Trump’s repeated and false claims that the race was “stolen” from him. House Republicans Wednesday voted to boot Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyWarren says Republican party 'eating itself and it is discovering that the meal is poisonous' Biden: McCarthy's support of Cheney ouster is 'above my pay grade' McConnell says he's 'great admirer' of Liz Cheney but mum on her removal MORE (R-Wyo.) from her spot on House leadership because of her repeated criticism of Trump’s assertions.