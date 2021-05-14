Democrats say it's up to GOP to stop Trump 2024

Democrats say it’s up to the Republican Party to put the kibosh on Donald Trump and that they aren’t going to do anything to try to stop the former president from running again in 2024.

In a speech on the House floor the eve of her ouster from House GOP leadership, Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyOvernight Defense: Military sexual assault reform bill has votes to pass in Senate l First active duty service member arrested over Jan. 6 riot l Israeli troops attack Gaza Strip Cheney: Fox News has 'a particular obligation' to refute election fraud claims The Memo: What now for anti-Trump Republicans? MORE (R-Wyo.) said it was up to members of both parties — not just Republicans — to stop Trump from holding elected office again.

“Our duty is clear. Every one of us who has sworn the oath must act to prevent the unraveling of our democracy,” Cheney said. “This is not about policy. This is not about partisanship. This is about our duty as Americans. Remaining silent, and ignoring the lie, emboldens the liar.”

But Democrats say it’s solely up to Republicans to prevent Trump from continuing to lead their party.

“I feel like in almost any situation, no matter how hard or how much of a long shot it is, there’s usually something you can at least try to do to slightly alter the course of events. This is an exception to the rule,” said Democratic strategist Eddie Vale.

“For better or for worse, there is absolutely nothing any Democrat can say or do that is going to change Trump’s behavior and any attempt to do so will be as impactful as farting into a tornado,” he added.

So far, Trump has given every indication that he intends to run for a second term in 2024, even though there are plenty of doubters that he will follow through. Last week, he said his supporters would be “very, very happy” about his decision on reelection.

“The answer is I’m absolutely enthused,” Trump told Candace Owens on her Daily Wire talk show. “I look forward to doing an announcement at the right time.”

Democrats say they’ve done all they can to keep Trump at bay. They point to impeachment proceedings earlier this year as the best thing they could do to stop him from running.

“I think that was the entire point,” said Democratic strategist Joel Payne. “To make sure that Trump was accountable for January 6 and to ban him from running for public office. The impeachment managers were pretty clear about that case. Republicans decided it was more valuable to them to have Donald Trump be a viable candidate for public office again.

“I don’t think there is anything further that Democrats can do,” Payne added. “But honestly it’s less about Democrats and it’s more about Republicans. The conscientious Republican objectors had their moment if they wanted to sweep Trump out of public life and they decided not to.”

Republicans still regard Trump highly and see the former president as the patriarch of the party. Most Republicans have also failed to accept Biden’s victory, according to recent polls.

A CNN-SSRS survey out late last month showed 70 percent of Republicans believed the false narrative that Biden did not win the election in November. The poll also showed that 23 percent of those surveyed say Biden defeated Trump.

GOP strategists critical of Trump say there’s little Democrats can do, and that Republicans are doing very little to end Trump’s political prospects.

“Obsequiousness to all things Trump, which has continued in Congress this week, means not only can they not do anything to stop Trump from running, they are actively encouraging him to do so, whether they privately want him to or not,” said Republican strategist Doug Heye.

At this point, Heye added that only two things could stop Trump from running: “Potential legal troubles and his own whims.”

“But as long as Republicans bow down to him — and potential Republican candidates stay on the sidelines, what’s to stop Trump from continuing to keep everyone guessing? It’s in his benefit to keep it going.”

And while Democrats are repulsed by Trump, they’re not all worried about beating the former president if he’s the GOP candidate in 2024.

Democratic consultant Michael Trujillo, who worked on Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillary Clinton to speak at Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders summit More than half of eligible Latinos voted in 2020, setting record Fox News signs Trey Gowdy, Dan Bongino for new shows MORE’s 2008 campaign said he is all for another Trump run.

“Democrats got more votes in 2016 and 2020 then President Trump Donald TrumpProject Veritas surveilled government officials to expose anti-Trump sentiments: report Cheney: Fox News has 'a particular obligation' to refute election fraud claims The Memo: What now for anti-Trump Republicans? MORE, so consider me all in for Trump 2024,” Trujillo said. “We have shown the country what kind of real bad loser he is, so if he wants to lose again, then we will happily give him exactly what he wants.”