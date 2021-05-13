Trump waves off 'loser' Cheney's vow to keep him out of office

Former President Trump Donald TrumpWarren says Republican party 'eating itself and it is discovering that the meal is poisonous' More than 75 Asian, LGBTQ groups oppose anti-Asian crime bill McConnell says he's 'great admirer' of Liz Cheney but mum on her removal MORE on Thursday brushed off Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyWarren says Republican party 'eating itself and it is discovering that the meal is poisonous' Biden: McCarthy's support of Cheney ouster is 'above my pay grade' McConnell says he's 'great admirer' of Liz Cheney but mum on her removal MORE’s (R-Wyo.) vow to keep him out of public office, dismissing her as a “warmonger” with no political future.

“I don’t care about her. She’s a loser,” Trump said in an interview with WABC Radio’s Rita Cosby. “And Wyoming, her state, was a great state for me. One of my highest, maybe my highest.”

Trump’s remarks came a day after House Republicans voted to oust Cheney from her role as GOP Conference chair for her criticism of the former president and his claim that the 2020 election had been stolen from him. Trump has continued to make the claims, even after multiple courts dismissed Republican-led lawsuits challenging the results of the election.

Cheney’s excommunication from House Republican leadership marked a stunning rebuke of one of the chamber’s staunchest conservatives, all the while signaling the influence that Trump still maintains over the GOP six months after losing reelection.

After the vote to remove her on Wednesday, Cheney said she would continue to criticize Trump and his vision for the GOP. She also vowed to fight any attempt by the former president to mount a political comeback in the future.

“I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again never gets anywhere near the Oval Office,” she said. “We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke with his language. We have seen his lack of commitment and dedication to the Constitution. And I think it's very important that we make sure whomever we elect is somebody that will be faithful to the Constitution.”

But Trump made clear Thursday that he was not concerned with Cheney, predicting that she would face political trouble next year if she runs for reelection.

“The people can’t stand her,” he said. “She’s not a person with any personality, she’s not a person with any vision other than let’s have soldiers in every country.”

Trump has repeatedly teased the notion of running for president once again in 2024 — a possibility he hinted at once again Thursday.

“I’m loving what I do and I’m loving the result that we’ve had and I think people will be very happy with my decision,” he said, later adding: “We’ve done a real job and I look forward to making people very happy.”