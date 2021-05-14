DCCC targets Republicans for touting stimulus bill they voted against

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) is going on the offensive against seven House Republicans, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyRoy to challenge Stefanik for Cheney's old position Stefanik shake-up jump-starts early jockeying for committee posts Why Cheney was toppled, and what it says about the GOP and Trump's claims MORE (R-Calif.), for touting elements of the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill that they opposed.

The Democrats’ House campaign arm is launching an early round of digital ads hammering Republicans for voting unanimously against the American Rescue Plan in February, all the while promoting some of the bill’s key provisions, such as the $1,400 stimulus payments to American and accelerated COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

“Thanks to President Biden Joe BidenFauci says school should be open 'full blast' five days a week in the fall Overnight Defense: Military sexual assault reform bill has votes to pass in Senate l First active duty service member arrested over Jan. 6 riot l Israeli troops attack Gaza Strip Immigration experts say GOP senators questioned DHS secretary with misleading chart MORE’s plan, our economy is getting the boost it needs to reopen our small businesses and get folks back to work,” the ad says. ”Now Kevin McCarthy wants a participation trophy for the American Rescue Plan’s victory.”

“Kevin McCarthy and his Republicans voted against jobs, small businesses, and rebuilding our economy. Sorry, Kevin. You don’t get a participation trophy for trying to throw the game.”

The ad campaign, which was shared first with The Hill, will begin running on Friday as part of an initial five-figure buy and in addition to McCarthy will single out six House Republicans on the DCCC’s offensive target list: Reps. David Schweikert David SchweikertBiden meets with bipartisan senators to discuss potential infrastructure bill Lawmakers offer competing priorities for infrastructure plans The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Which path will Democrats take on COVID-19 bill? MORE (Ariz.), Don Bacon (Neb.), Claudia Tenney (N.Y.), Andrew Garbarino (N.Y.), Scott Perry Scott Gordon PerryFive takeaways on the House's return to budget earmarks Gaetz, House Republicans introduce bill to defund Postal Service covert operations program US Chamber enters hostile takeover by crony capitalists MORE (Pa.) and Beth Van Duyne (Texas).

The ad campaign is the latest in a series of early investments by the DCCC as Democrats look to preserve their ultra-narrow House majority in 2022.

Republicans will likely need to flip only about half dozen seats next year. With decennial redistricting likely to favor the GOP and a handful of House Democrats either retiring or running for higher offices, the party is hoping to pad its majority by targeting Republicans in competitive districts.

Key to their strategy is the American Rescue Plan, which provided much-needed relief to an economy struggling with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Republicans voted unanimously to oppose that legislation, arguing for a more targeted stimulus package. But the bill has thus far proved popular with the American public and Republicans have touted some of its provisions, angering Democrats who say the GOP is trying to take credit for legislation they sought to defeat.