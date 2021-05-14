Missouri Republicans move to block Greitens in key Senate race

Republican legislators in Missouri are floating a last-minute plan to create a runoff election after next year’s primary for an open U.S. Senate seat in what appears to be a move aimed at blocking a controversial candidate from winning the party’s nomination.

In a late maneuver just days before the end of the regularly scheduled legislative session, state Sen. Bill Eigel (R) proposed a measure to force a runoff if no candidate wins a majority of the vote in next year’s primary election.

The bill would move the initial primary from August to June, and force an August runoff between the two top vote-getters.

The bill has just hours to pass both chambers and head to Gov. Mike Parson’s (R) desk. But it seemed like an obvious shot at former Gov. Eric Greitens (R), who left office in disgrace after allegations of sexual abuse, blackmail and violence in 2018.

Greitens is trying for a political comeback, and he has support from top allies of former President Donald Trump Donald TrumpProject Veritas surveilled government officials to expose anti-Trump sentiments: report Cheney: Fox News has 'a particular obligation' to refute election fraud claims The Memo: What now for anti-Trump Republicans? MORE. Kimberly Guilfoyle Kimberly GuilfoyleThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - GOP draws line on taxes; nation braces for Chauvin verdict Guilfoyle named as national chair of Greitens' Senate campaign in Missouri Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle buy M house near Mar-a-Lago MORE, Donald Trump Jr.’s partner and a former top official during his re-election bid in 2020, is backing Greitens.

The number of Republicans vying for retiring Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntOn The Money: Biden, Senate GOP take step toward infrastructure deal as other plans hit speed bumps Senate GOP to give Biden infrastructure counteroffer next week Biden says he and GOP both 'sincere about' seeking infrastructure compromise MORE’s (R) seat also includes Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R), and most Republicans expect the field to grow even more in the coming weeks and months. Reps. Jason Smith Jason Thomas SmithDemocratic Kansas City, Mo., mayor eyes Senate run Gender politics hound GOP in Cheney drama Death should not be a taxable event — it's time to end the estate tax MORE (R), Ann Wagner Ann Louise WagnerDemocratic Kansas City, Mo., mayor eyes Senate run The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Emergent BioSolutions - House GOP drama intensifies; BIden sets new vax goal Gender politics hound GOP in Cheney drama MORE (R), Blaine Luetkemeyer William (Blaine) Blaine LuetkemeyerDemocratic Kansas City, Mo., mayor eyes Senate run Keeping fintech's promise: A modest proposal Wall Street spent .9B on campaigns, lobbying in 2020 election: study MORE (R) and Billy Long William (Billy) H. LongDemocratic Kansas City, Mo., mayor eyes Senate run Missouri Republicans eying Senate bids to hold fundraisers at Mar-a-Lago Twitter CEO pokes fun at Congress's hearing questions with 'yes or no' poll MORE (R) are all said to be considering runs for the open seat.

State and national Republicans are concerned that if Greitens captures their nomination, Democrats would have a shot at winning a Senate seat that should otherwise reside safely within the GOP column.

“If Greitens is the Republican nominee, Democrats have a shot at this Senate seat,” said Gregg Keller, a senior Republican strategist in Missouri who has not picked a candidate yet.

Greitens’s team sees the measure as a direct challenge — and evidence that their candidate leads the Republican field.

“Gov. Eric Greitens is dominating this race and everyone knows it. He’s going to win and there’s nothing that politicians in [Jefferson] City can do to change that,” said Dylan Johnson, Greitens’s campaign manager. “This is just a sad, desperate attempt by the swampy establishment to try to subvert the democratic process. They will fail miserably.”

Missouri Republicans have been burned by a divided primary field before. In 2012, then-Rep. Todd Akin (R) won the GOP primary with just 36 percent of the vote ahead of former state Treasurer Sarah Steelman (R) and businessman John Brunner (R) — and with the help of then-Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillDemocratic Kansas City, Mo., mayor eyes Senate run Demings asked about Senate run after sparring with Jordan on police funding Republicans fret over divisive candidates MORE (D), who took the unusual step of advertising against Akin during the primary, labeling him the “most conservative” candidate in the race, a de facto boost ahead of an election in which each candidate was trying to paint themselves as the most conservative.

McCaskill went on to beat Akin by a 15-point margin, the last time a Democrat won a Senate election in an increasingly Republican state.