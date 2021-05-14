Mark Cuban: 'No chance' I'll run for office

Mark Cuban Mark CubanEbay to allow NFT sales on platform Eva Longoria, Mark Cuban to star in White House COVID-19 ad series: report Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson vs. Donald Trump: A serious comparison MORE, the billionaire owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, says he’s no longer eyeing a potential run for public office.

Asked during an interview with journalist Carlos Watson set to air this weekend at the annual OZY Fest whether he had “thought freshly” about making a run for office, Cuban quickly threw cold water on the idea.

“No, no chance. None. None,” he said.

Cuban previously floated the possibility of a presidential run last year, citing what he described at the time as the lack of real leadership emerging from both sides of the political aisle. During an appearance last May on Hill.TV’s “Rising,” Cuban acknowledged that a presidential bid was “highly unlikely,” but said that he had not ruled it out entirely.

“We have such crazy times and I’ve been getting so many requests that I at least want to keep the door open, but it’s still highly unlikely,” Cuban said at the time.

More than a year later and with former President Trump Donald TrumpProject Veritas surveilled government officials to expose anti-Trump sentiments: report Cheney: Fox News has 'a particular obligation' to refute election fraud claims The Memo: What now for anti-Trump Republicans? MORE settling into his post-presidential life, however, Cuban appears to have all but ruled out a future run for office.

“There are so many better ways to have an impact rather than going through that grind,” he told Watson. “And you know, it’s still just a dirty, dirty business.”