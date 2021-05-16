Franklin Graham says Trump comeback would 'be a very tough thing to do'

Evangelical pastor Franklin Graham said in a new interview that former President Trump Donald TrumpSunday shows preview: House GOP removes Cheney from leadership position; CDC issues new guidance for fully vaccinated Americans Navajo Nation president on Arizona's new voting restrictions: An 'assault' on our rights The Memo: Lawmakers on edge after Greene's spat with Ocasio-Cortez MORE launching a White House bid in 2024 would “be a very tough thing to do,” citing his health.

Graham, the president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse, told Axios on HBO in an interview posted Sunday, "I think for him [Trump], everything will depend on his health at that time, if he still has energy and strength like he does. I don't."

Graham, a longtime supporter of Trump, added, "The guy does not eat well, you know, and it's amazing the energy that he has."

"He's lost weight, 15 pounds, maybe. So he might be in good health and in good shape. I don't know," he said.

Axios noted that Trump will be 78 in 2024, the same age President Biden Joe BidenWarren calls for US to support ceasefire between Israel and Hamas UN secretary general 'deeply disturbed' by Israeli strike on high rise that housed media outlets Nation's largest nurses union condemns new CDC guidance on masks MORE turned in 2020.

Graham during an interview clip released last week with Axios on HBO also encouraged more Christians to get the COVID-19 vaccine, warning that if they wait too long for their shot, “it could be too late.”

“I want people to know that COVID-19 can kill you," he continued. “But we have a vaccine out there that could possibly save your life. And if you wait, it could be too late.”