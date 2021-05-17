Trump expected to resume rallies in June

Former President Trump Donald TrumpFranklin Graham says Trump comeback would 'be a very tough thing to do' Man suspected in wife's disappearance accused of casting her ballot for Trump Stefanik: Cheney is 'looking backwards' MORE is expected to resume his signature rallies in June, an adviser confirmed, the latest sign of him becoming increasingly visible and ramping up political activity since leaving office in January.

The Daily Mail first reported on tentative plans for the rallies, which are expected to include two appearances in June and one at the beginning of July. The events are likely to be similar to the airport rallies that Trump held last year as he campaigned for reelection during the coronavirus pandemic. The events have not been formally announced.

Trump has tightened his grip on the Republican Party in recent days, as House Republicans voted to oust Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyStefanik: Cheney is 'looking backwards' Hollywood farce, Trump Republicans and the surprising courage of Liz Cheney Sunday shows - Cheney removal, CDC guidance reverberate MORE (R-Wyo.) from her leadership post after she repeatedly called out the former president for his false claims that rampant fraud cost him the 2020 presidential election.

Trump has made a handful of endorsements of Republicans in upcoming races, such as his former White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sarah SandersAndrew Giuliani planning run for New York governor Trump appears at Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaign event Trump likely to form new super PAC MORE Sanders, who is running for governor of Arkansas. Plans for the rallies indicate that Trump is likely to get out and stump for specific candidates. Trump has also dangled a possible White House run in 2024.

Trump maintained a low profile in the wake of the events of Jan. 6, when a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol after listening to him repeat his false election claims during a speech from the White House Ellipse. Trump was impeached for incitement of insurrection in the weeks after he left office and later acquitted in a Senate trial.

Robbed of his Twitter and Facebook accounts, Trump has been limited in his ability to communicate directly with his supporters. He has been issuing statements to the media to criticize President Biden Joe Biden28 Senate Democrats sign statement urging Israel-Hamas ceasefire Franklin Graham says Trump comeback would 'be a very tough thing to do' Schools face new pressures to reopen for in-person learning MORE’s agenda, weigh in on the shakeup of House Republican leadership, make key endorsements and perpetuate his false claim that he won the 2020 election.

He has spoken publicly only a handful of times — brief sendoff remarks as he left office and a prolonged speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in February. Trump has also increasingly given interviews to conservative television and radio hosts.

Trump is spending the summer at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., where he relocated from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla. His new super PAC is expected to hold its first fundraiser at the New Jersey resort on Saturday, Politico recently reported.

Updated at 9:17 a.m.