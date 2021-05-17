Georgia's GOP lt. governor won't seek reelection amid election backlash

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said Monday he will not seek reelection in 2022, foregoing what was expected to be a bruising primary campaign due to his criticism of former President Trump Donald TrumpFranklin Graham says Trump comeback would 'be a very tough thing to do' Man suspected in wife's disappearance accused of casting her ballot for Trump Stefanik: Cheney is 'looking backwards' MORE.

Even before his announcement on Monday, Duncan appeared unlikely to take up a reelection bid. He has found himself on the receiving end of Trump’s ire after rebuking the former president’s false claims of a rigged election, infuriating many Georgia Republicans who remain loyal to Trump.

In a statement, Duncan addressed the tension within the GOP, describing the party as being at a crossroads in the wake of Trump’s presidency. He said that he would not seek reelection next year and would instead focus on “healing and rebuilding a Republican Party that is damaged but not destroyed.”

“It always feels coldest right before the sun rises. I believe that is the exact moment in time the Republican Party is caught in right now, and I am committed to being a part of creating those better days ahead for our conservative party all across the country,” Duncan said.

“The national events of the last six months have deeply affected my family in ways I would have never imagined when I first asked for their support to run for Lieutenant Governor in 2017. Through all of the highs and lows of the last six months, they have never left my side and are once again united behind me in my pursuit of a better way forward for our conservative party — a GOP 2.0.”

Statement from Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan on decision to not seek re-election in 2022. #gapol pic.twitter.com/VRkqd7P0P2 — Geoff Duncan (@GeoffDuncanGA) May 17, 2021

Duncan’s decision to forego a reelection bid comes amid an ongoing struggle within the GOP over its direction and values in the post-Trump political landscape.

Some in the party have called on Republicans to reject the former president’s brand of politics, especially after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Most party leaders, however, have shown little interest in abandoning Trump, seeing him as their most influential surrogate heading into the 2022 midterm elections.

Last week, House Republicans voted to oust Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyStefanik: Cheney is 'looking backwards' Hollywood farce, Trump Republicans and the surprising courage of Liz Cheney Sunday shows - Cheney removal, CDC guidance reverberate MORE (R-Wyo.) from her leadership role after she refused to back up Trump’s claims that the 2020 election had been stolen from him. She has also vowed to campaign against the former president’s influence over the party.

Still, Republican voters have largely stood by Trump, who is expected to play an active role in the midterms.

Duncan isn’t the only Georgia Republican to face Trump’s wrath. The former president has also pledged to oppose Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempCheney seen as merely first victim of Trump election attacks Three charged in Arbery killing plead not guilty to federal hate crimes Georgia official considering cutting federal unemployment to force people back to work MORE and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, both of whom refused to overturn Trump’s electoral loss in Georgia last year.