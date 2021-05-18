GOP candidate for Nevada governor tests positive for COVID-19

Nevada GOP gubernatorial candidate John Lee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement posted to social media.

Lee, the mayor of North Las Vegas, said in a Facebook post on Monday that he was informed that he came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. He immediately got tested, and the result was positive.

Lee said he is “feeling well, with no symptoms, and will be quarantining according to CDC guidelines and consultation with my doctor.”

“I beat cancer and I'll beat Covid-19. I had not yet gotten the vaccine, and I’d like this to serve as a reminder to all to continue to take proper precautions, as well as ask for prayers for all who have been affected by this virus,” he said.

Lee announced his candidacy for governor earlier on Monday, branding himself as an “outsider” who is running to “stop our state’s tightening embrace of socialism and make Nevada the best state in the nation to work, raise a family, and visit.”

He also criticized the current governor, Democrat Steve Sisolak Steve SisolakNorth Las Vegas mayor running for Nevada governor Drive-thru vaccinations to be offered at Las Vegas Convention Center Democratic North Las Vegas mayor to join GOP MORE, saying he "strangled our economy and freedom,” adding that Democrats are "after our speech, guns and kids.”

Lee has served for two terms as North Las Vegas mayor and changed his party affiliation from the Democratic Party to the GOP in April.

He told "Fox & Friends" at the time that he made the decision in part because of the Nevada Democratic Party’s leadership elections, during which “card-carrying members of the socialistic party" were elected to the top posts.