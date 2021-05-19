House Democrats hurt by bad polling, GOP attacks in 2020, campaign chief says

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (N.Y.), the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), on Tuesday said that both bad polling and GOP attacks focusing on the “defund the police” movement among progressives hurt House Democrats in the 2020 elections.

Maloney in an interview with The Washington Post outlined his “Deep Dive” into the 2020 election, which he also included in a 52-page PowerPoint presentation shared with his caucus during a Tuesday evening call.

The new committee chairman, who is looking to defend the Democrats’ razor-thin majority in the House in the 2022 midterm elections, said that polling did not effectively predict a surge among pro-Trump voters that led to Democrats losing 11 House seats in 2020.

Maloney, who along with senior staff looked at a total of 600 polls in House races last year and compared them to voting files from the November elections, found that polling underestimated Republican turnout, including in three competitive Iowa races.

The Post reported that a final Democratic poll in South Florida before the party’s narrow loss there had predicted a 6-point victory.

Maloney found that this was likely a result of polling based on a voter makeup of 38 percent Democrats and 33 percent Republicans when the distribution was actually 34 percent Democrats and 36 percent Republicans.

The New York congressman told the Post that inaccuracy of Democratic polling could likely be a result of voters who backed former President Trump Donald TrumpNew York prosecutors investigating Trump Organization in a 'criminal capacity' Firm behind Arizona audit says no data was destroyed, contradicting GOP allegations Trump calls for Jan. 6 commission debate to end 'immediately' MORE not responding at the same rate as others.

“That creates what we call a systemic nonresponse bias, which is a mouthful. That’s a fancy way of saying the real Trump supporters don’t like talking to pollsters,” Maloney said.

“If you had a crystal ball, you would have surged resources around incumbents that we now know were in more danger than the polling suggested and you would have felt less enthusiastic about some red-to-blue opportunities,” he added.

Maloney also noted that the calls to defund the police that surged amid months of civil unrest in 2020 following the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other unarmed Black people more negatively impacted House Democrats’ chances in 2020 than it did President Biden Joe BidenFirm behind Arizona audit says no data was destroyed, contradicting GOP allegations Stacey Abrams on not being Biden's VP: 'He picked the right person' Overnight Defense: Top Dem backs off request for Israel arms sale delay | Afghanistan withdrawal up to 20 percent done | Esper returns to defense industry MORE's in his White House campaign.

“We spent a bunch of time understanding how to respond more effectively, knowing that they’re going to do it again,” Maloney said Tuesday. “So we take that very seriously and I really want to be clear. I am not saying that those false attacks about defunding the police or socialism did not carry a punch.”

The Hill has reached out to Maloney’s office and the DCCC for additional information on the findings.

Maloney last month rolled out the DCCC’s list of offensive targets for the 2022 midterms, focusing on 21 GOP-held districts and one open district currently held by a Democrat.

Democrats are also already preparing for new defund the police attacks from Republicans, while more progressive Democrats look to continue calls to redirect money away from police departments and instead toward mental health and other social services.