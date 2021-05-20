House GOP campaign arm raises $11.2 million in April

The National Republican Congressional Committee on Thursday announced that it raised a record $11.2 million during the month of April.

The fundraising haul brought the group's cash-on-hand total to $34 million, which the NRCC said marked a 70 percent increase from the same point during the last campaign cycle.

NRCC chairman Rep. Tom Emmer Thomas (Tom) Earl EmmerDemocrats confront difficult prospects for midterms House GOP campaign arm adds to target list Minnesota takes joy in beating New York for last House seat MORE (R-Minn.) said in a statement that the latest haul was indicative of the "momentum" building in the GOP's efforts to take back the majority in the House in the 2022 midterms.

The group, along with its Democratic counterpart, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), has posted impressive fundraising hauls during the off-election year.

The DCCC outraised the NRCC in April, bringing in $12.2 million during the month.

The race for the House majority is all but certain to be contentious, with Republicans needing only a net gain of 5 seats to take back control of the chamber.

The NRCC announced last month that it was adding 10 Democratic lawmakers to its list of 2022 targets, bringing its total target list to 57 Democratic lawmakers. Meanwhile, the DCCC released out their own 2022 target list last month, playing offense in 21 GOP-held districts and one open district currently held by a Democrat.