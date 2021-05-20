McAuliffe ties Youngkin to Trump's objections to 2020 results in new ad

Former Virginia governor and 2021 Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Terry McAuliffe is tying Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin to former President Trump Donald TrumpCuomo investigation includes priority virus testing for family, associates: report Anonymous Capitol Police letter to spur support for Jan. 6 probe causes stir Florida GOP passes bill that would clear way for Trump casino license MORE's objections to the 2020 election results in a new ad released on Thursday.

The digital ad, which was exclusively released to The Hill, opens with an image of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyAnonymous Capitol Police letter to spur support for Jan. 6 probe causes stir House approves Jan. 6 commission over GOP objections House rejects GOP effort to roll back chamber's mask mandate MORE (R-Calif.).

The spot also features a clip of Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzBiden administration confirms it's waiving sanctions over Nord Stream 2, Senate Democrat says The Memo: In Democratic divide, two visions of Israel Senate narrowly advances Biden civil rights nominee MORE (R-Texas), who endorsed Youngkin and voted against the Electoral College results in January.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Republicans in Washington have pledged their loyalty to Donald Trump over our democracy," the narrator continues.

“They kicked out Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyTrump's 'big lie' is just a ploy The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Republicans seek to sink Jan. 6 commission Michigan judge rejects one of last challenges to 2020 election results MORE for saying the simple truth that we all know. And here in Virginia, they chose a nominee for governor who promotes the same conspiracy theories," the ad continues.

The ad comes hours before the Democratic gubernatorial debate in Virginia. McAuliffe is widely seen as the front-runner in the primary, which is set for June 8.

The spot is the latest effort from McAuliffe and Democrats to tie Youngkin to the former president. Last week, the Democratic Governor's Association launched a six-figure ad buy tying Youngkin to Trump.

Trump endorsed Youngkin earlier this month, calling the businessman turned politician "pro-Business, pro-Second Amendment, pro-Veterans, pro-America."

ADVERTISEMENT

Youngkin's opponents have specifically taken aim at his "Election Integrity Taskforce."

Youngkin said the task force, launched in February, is meant to establish legal voting standards in election processes, but Democrats argue it serves to amplify Trump's assertion that the presidential election was stolen from him.

When asked last week whether he believed the 2020 election was legitimate or not, Youngkin said, "of course."

"I’m saying, of course! He’s [Biden's] our president. He slept in the White House last night. He’s addressed a joint session of Congress. He’s signing executive orders that I wish he wasn’t signing," Youngkin told Bloomberg Radio. "So, let’s look forward and just recognize that what we have to do is lead. We have to absolutely get out from this pandemic, get open. Focus on those issues that are most important, not only to Virginians but to Americans, is to create a land of opportunity again. And I think that Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam are on the wrong side of every one of these issues."

Washington continues to be roiled by Trump's unproven claims that last year's presidential election was stolen from him. Earlier this month, Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) was ousted from her post as House Republican Conference chairwoman after she challenged Trump's allegations.

Earlier this week, McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellAnonymous Capitol Police letter to spur support for Jan. 6 probe causes stir House approves Jan. 6 commission over GOP objections Tim Ryan gives incensed speech on House floor slamming GOP over Jan. 6 commission MORE (R-Ky.) voiced objection to legislation that would establish a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The attack took place shortly after Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, in which he made unfounded claims about the election results.