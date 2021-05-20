RNC, NRSC intervene in Democratic lawsuits against Florida election law

The Republican National Committee (RNC) and National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) on Thursday intervened in two lawsuits Democrats filed against voting restrictions that were recently signed into law in Florida.

The two groups intervened on the side of the defendants, which include a slate of Republican officials in the Sunshine State. Two suits, one brought by Democratic attorney Marc Elias and another by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Disability Rights Florida and Common Cause, allege that the voting restrictions illegally restrict access to the ballot box.

Republicans have maintained the laws are necessary to ensure election security, though no widespread irregularities or fraud were found in any of the 2020 races.

“Since my time as Governor, Florida has enacted laws that maximize voter participation while protecting the integrity and transparency of our elections," said Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the NRSC chair and former Florida governor. "The lawsuits being pushed by radical leftists in Florida have no basis in fact. They are part of the Democrats’ Big Lie — that any efforts to secure the integrity of our elections is racist.”

“Florida’s recent election reforms are aimed at a simple goal: making it easier to vote and harder to cheat,” added RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielDetroit police chief planning GOP gubernatorial run against Whitmer New York Post deletes story alleging Kamala Harris book given to migrant children Virginia GOP reverses course, will let those with religious obligations cast absentee votes for Saturday convention MORE. “Democrat attempts to dishonestly misrepresent these common-sense reforms are pure political theater, and Floridians see right through them.

"The RNC remains committed to protecting election integrity at every level of the process, no matter how many lies Democrats tell," she added.

The Florida law in question imposes a number of voting restrictions, including new limits on absentee ballot drop boxes, additional requirements on voters seeking mail-in ballots and a ban on members of the public giving food or water to voters waiting in line.

The move by the RNC and NRSC underscores how the GOP has leaned into the mantle of "election integrity" as polls show many Republicans still question the results of last year's White House race.

The law is just one of several pieces of legislation that Republican legislators across the country have put forth after former President Trump Donald TrumpCuomo investigation includes priority virus testing for family, associates: report Anonymous Capitol Police letter to spur support for Jan. 6 probe causes stir Florida GOP passes bill that would clear way for Trump casino license MORE and his allies propagated evidence-challenged claims that the presidential election was “stolen” in November.

Republicans have said such laws are necessary to address concerns about election integrity, but Democrats say they are part of an effort to restrict people from voting after the GOP lost the White House and Senate last cycle.

The Florida law “is a bill that purports to solve problems that do not exist," reads one of the suits against the Sunshine State’s statute. "[It] caters to a dangerous lie about the 2020 election that threatens our most basic democratic values, and, in the end, makes it harder to vote without adequate justification for doing so.”