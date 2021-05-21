Paul Ryan to headline Kinzinger fundraiser

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanBiden's relationship with top House Republican is frosty The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Emergent BioSolutions - Facebook upholds Trump ban; GOP leaders back Stefanik to replace Cheney Budowsky: Liz Cheney vs. conservatives in name only MORE (R-Wis.) is set to headline a fundraiser on Monday for Rep. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerProgressives nearly tank House Democrats' Capitol security bill The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Senate path uncertain after House approves Jan. 6 panel Kinzinger supports bill on Jan. 6 commission: 'We cannot let fear stop us' MORE (R-Ill.), an ardent critic of former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump slams 'weak' Republicans who don't want to talk about Arizona audit GOP leader's Jan. 6 call to Trump draws scrutiny in commission fight 20 state AGs tell Education Dept they oppose teaching critical race theory MORE and one of 10 House Republicans who voted in January to impeach the former president.

The fundraiser was first reported by Politico, which obtained a copy of an invitation for the event. Tickets start at $250 per person and go up to $11,600.

Trump has vowed to campaign against Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach him earlier this year for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Kinzinger hasn’t quieted down his criticism of the former president since then, even as he has acknowledged that he could pay a political price in his 2022 reelection bid.

Ryan, who left office in 2019 after Democrats won the House majority, has sparred with Trump at times. He was sharply critical of Republican efforts earlier this year to challenge President Biden Joe BidenTrump slams 'weak' Republicans who don't want to talk about Arizona audit FDA advises against Chinese-made syringes citing safety issues On The Money: Biden tries to navigate bumpy recovery | Jobless claims hit another post-pandemic low | Treasury calls for 15 percent minimum global tax MORE’s Electoral College victory, calling the objections “anti-democratic and anti-conservative.”

Trump, meanwhile, has continued to falsely assert that the 2020 election was “rigged” and that he is the rightful winner of the race. Those claims, critics argue, helped spur the events of Jan. 6, when a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol.

Ryan’s expected appearance at a fundraiser for Kinzinger marks a clear effort against Trump, who remains the most influential figure in GOP politics and commands the support of an ultra-loyal base of voters who are eager to punish his perceived enemies.