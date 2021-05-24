First Democrat announces Senate bid against Iowa's Grassley

Former county official Dave Muhlbauer is entering the race to unseat Sen. Chuck Grassley Chuck GrassleyGOP senators introduce bill to reimpose waived Nord Stream sanctions Senate panel advances Biden's first group of judicial nominees Biden tries to navigate fits and starts of economic recovery MORE (R-Iowa), becoming the first Democrat to formally jump into the 2022 contest.

“I grew up a Democrat. My dad was a Democrat. My grandpa Louis was a Democrat,” Muhlbauer said in a video announcing his candidacy. “We are the old-school, farming, labor Democrats. We are for that middle class.”

“A lot of farmers that are 50s, 60s — they come to me: ‘Dave, I used to be a Democrat.’ And they just feel that Democrats are leaving the rural areas high and dry,” he added. “I think people are just fed up. They’re stretched thin.”

Muhlbauer previously served for four years on the Crawford County Board of Supervisors before losing his seat last year by a margin of fewer than 100 votes. His campaign announcement on Monday marks his first run for statewide office.

Grassley, who has served in the Senate for more than 40 years, has not yet said whether he will seek reelection to an eighth term next year. Republicans are eagerly watching his next moves, believing that if he chooses to retire it could put his seat in play for Democrats.

So far, only one Republican, state Sen. Jim Carlin, has jumped into the race to challenge Grassley. Other potential candidates include Grassley’s grandson, Iowa state House Speaker Pat Grassley, and former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker.

Other Democrats said to be considering Senate bids in Iowa include Rep. Cindy Axne Cindy AxneOn The Money: Weekly jobless claims fall to 498K, hitting new post-lockdown low | House to advance appropriations bills in June, July Rural Democrats urge protections from tax increases for family farms Business groups target moderate Democrats on Biden tax plans MORE (D-Iowa) and J.D. Scholten, who came close to defeating former Rep. Steve King Steven (Steve) Arnold KingDemocrats warn Waters censure move opens floodgates House rejects GOP resolution to censure Waters Rep. Gosar denounces 'white racism' after controversial appearance MORE (R-Iowa) in 2018. Ret. Admiral Mike Franken, who sought the Democratic Senate nomination in Iowa last year, also has not ruled out a bid.

Democrats have faced an increasingly difficult time in Iowa in recent years. Former President Trump Donald TrumpMichigan governor apologizes after photo shows her violating state's health order Cheney dodges on link between Trump election claims and GOP voting laws Biden adviser says reducing red meat isn't sole climate change solution MORE carried the state twice, by nearly 10 points in 2016 and by more than 7 points in 2020.

Democrats also failed to unseat Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstBiden awards first Medal of Honor of presidency to Korean War veteran Overnight Defense: Israeli Security Cabinet votes for cease-fire | Senators urge expedited visas for Afghans who helped US troops | Pentagon pushes for more military vaccinations GOP senators introduce bill to reimpose waived Nord Stream sanctions MORE (R-Iowa) last year, despite a raft of polling at the time that suggested a tighter race than the 6-point victory.