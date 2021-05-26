Former Florida prosecutor launches bid for Demings's House seat

Former Florida prosecutor Aramis Ayala launched her campaign for Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsFlorida state senator announces bid for Demings's House seat The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Uber - One year later — has George Floyd's killing changed the world? Stephanie Murphy won't run for Senate seat in Florida next year MORE’s (D-Fla.) House seat on Wednesday, becoming the second Democrat to jump into the race.

Ayala was originally considering a Senate bid prior to launching her House bid this week. However, once news broke that Demings was challenging Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioFlorida state senator announces bid for Demings's House seat GOP senators introduce resolution condemning antisemitic violence amid 'horrific' spike in attacks The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Uber - One year later — has George Floyd's killing changed the world? MORE (R-Fla.), Ayala floated that she would run for the House seat.

"Ultimately Congress is where I landed and this is where I think I will be of best service to the people of Florida," Ayala told The Hill in an interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayala went on to praise Demings, saying she was excited for her next move.

"There's no denying Congresswoman Demings is a fearless leader and an unapologetic champion for matters of safety, for women, women of color," Ayala said. "I'm excited to see what's next for her."

Ayala served as chief prosecutor for Florida’s 9th Judicial District in Orange and Osceola counties from 2017-2021, declining to run for a second term last year.

The news comes after Florida state Sen. Randolph Bracy officially jumped into the race on Tuesday.

The district, which leans Democratic, is located on the I-4 corridor and includes the western portion of Orange County. Demings won the seat by 28 points, making it a likely Democratic stronghold going into the midterms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats are gearing up to take on Florida Republicans, who have made significant inroads in the state in recent years.

Former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump lashes out after grand jury seated for New York criminal probe Schumer tees up vote on Jan. 6 commission bill Senators struggle to save Jan. 6 commission MORE won the state in 2016 and 2020. House Republicans made gains in 2020, retaking two seats they lost in 2018. Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisFlorida state senator announces bid for Demings's House seat Hillicon Valley: Huawei to move toward software development in wake of US restrictions | DeSantis signs bill to fine tech companies for banning politicians | Twitter to rollout ticketed Spaces to limited group of users Florida cuts off 0 weekly pandemic unemployment benefits MORE (R) has seen his national profile grow since taking office in 2019 and has been floated as a potential 2024 presidential candidate.

Ayala said that while much attention has been placed on Trump and the conservative base in the state, independent voters could be the ultimate deciders in 2022.

"There are a lot of non-party affiliated individuals who are really just looking for good candidates," she said. "When we're talking about the landscape of Florida, we're talking about people who just simply have needs and pulling the veil off this image that Republicans and that side of the Donald Trump era is what moves Florida. It doesn't."