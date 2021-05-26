66 percent of GOP want Trump to run for reelection: poll

A majority of Republicans want former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump lashes out after grand jury seated for New York criminal probe Schumer tees up vote on Jan. 6 commission bill Senators struggle to save Jan. 6 commission MORE to run for the White House in 2024 as he mulls a comeback bid, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

Sixty-six percent of Republicans say they want Trump to run for a third time after winning in 2016 and losing in 2020, compared with 25 percent of Republicans who say the former president should not run in 2024.

Eighty-five percent of Republicans polled said they want candidates running for elected office to agree with the former president, compared to just 10 percent who said they want contenders to mostly disagree with him.

The number is another indication that the former president remains a leader in the Republican party and holds sway over the GOP down-ballot candidates.

“The numbers fly in the face of any predictions that Donald Trump's political future is in decline. By a substantial majority, Republicans: (1) believe the election was stolen from him, (2) want Trump to run again, and (3), if they can't vote for Trump, prefer someone who agrees with him,” said Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy.

Trump has previously teased a potential third White House campaign.

“I'm absolutely enthused. I look forward to doing an announcement at the right time,” Trump said earlier this month. “As you know, it's very early. But I think people are going to be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement.”

Trump has endorsed a slew of Republicans, including incumbents and some primary challengers to sitting lawmakers.

Through statements released from his office, the former president has also railed against the results of the November presidential race, repeating unsupported claims that the 2020 election was "rigged."

Those arguments, though debunked by a number of recounts and audits, have appeared to become accepted in the GOP. Sixty-six percent of Republicans in the Quinnipiac poll say that President Biden Joe BidenAmerican held in Russia contracts COVID-19 after denied vaccine Biden defends waiving sanctions against Nord Stream Senators struggle to save Jan. 6 commission MORE’s victory was not legitimate.

The Quinnipiac University poll surveyed 1,316 adults from May 18-24 and has a margin of error of 2.7 percent.