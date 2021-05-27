Caitlyn Jenner vows to 'cancel cancel culture' if elected as California governor

Caitlyn Jenner slammed cancel culture in a Thursday tweet promoting her gubernatorial campaign.

"When elected Governor of California, I will CANCEL, cancel culture and wake up the woke," the Republican California gubernatorial candidate wrote.

Shortly after sending the tweet, Jenner started trending on Twitter along with "Governor of California."

The message was one in a series of tweets Jenner sent Thursday, many of which called out current Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomSan Jose shooting victims, shooter identified Newsom on San Jose shooting: 'What the hell is going on' in the US Caitlyn Jenner: My family not 'involved whatsoever' in gubernatorial bid MORE for being a "corrupt career politician."

Jenner initially rose to fame in the 1970s as a gold-medal olympian, before becoming a reality TV star later in life on the long-running show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

Jenner this week said she doesn't want her famous family involved "whatsoever" in her campaign.

"I did speak with all my children," she said while appearing on "CBS This Morning." "I said, 'Hey, I do not want one tweet. This is my deal.'"