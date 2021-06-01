RNC featuring Tim Scott in ad campaign attacking Biden agenda

The Republican National Committee has released a new ad attacking President Biden Joe BidenBill that would mandate Asian-American history lessons in Illinois schools heads to governor's desk Five things to know about the new spotlight on UFOs Biden shows little desire to reverse Trump's Cuba policies MORE's agenda that features Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene Scott9 Republicans not named Trump who could run in 2024 Oklahoma's lawmakers want to whitewash its history The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Uber - Will GOP's counteroffer on infrastructure matter? MORE (R-S.C.).

"A president that promised to bring us together should not be pushing agendas that tear us apart," Scott, the GOP's lone Black member of the upper chamber, says in the ad. "Our best future will not come from Washington scheme and socialist dreams, it will come from you, the American people."

The remarks were taken from Scott's rebuttal to Biden's speech before a socially distanced, pared-down joint session of Congress earlier this year.

"We are not adversaries, we are family," Scott said. "I am confident that our finest hour is yet to come."

During his first 100 days in office, Republicans have aimed to paint Biden as beholden to the most progressive arm of his party and unnecessarily growing the size of the federal government.

The GOP has separately voiced opposition to the White House infrastructure bill and the creation of a congressional commission to examine what led to the Jan. 6 rioting at the U.S. Capitol, a measure Biden has said he supports.

Republicans are gearing up for the 2022 midterm elections, with a solid majority of voters within the GOP indicating they still support former President Trump Donald TrumpBill that would mandate Asian-American history lessons in Illinois schools heads to governor's desk Five things to know about the new spotlight on UFOs Biden shows little desire to reverse Trump's Cuba policies MORE.

Scott has been leading GOP negotiations on a police reform bill, and said last week that it's "June or bust" to reach a deal.