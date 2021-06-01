Cuomo hosting $10,000-ticket fundraiser this month

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoNY, NJ rail project gets key federal approval Minnesota offering state fair tickets, fishing licenses to promote coronavirus vaccines Cuomo: New York state troopers to provide security at Jewish institutions MORE’s (D) reelection campaign is hosting a fundraising event later this month, even as his political future remains uncertain amid multiple probes into the three-term governor.

An invitation for the June 29 event in New York City offers tickets for $10,000 per person or $15,000 for a two-person admission.

It is not clear from the invitation posted on Cuomo’s campaign website where exactly the “Summer Reception” will be held, though it provides a campaign address for mailed donations and a link for credit card contributions.

The Hill has reached out to the governor’s campaign team for additional information.

The campaign event comes amid growing support for Cuomo to not seek a fourth term in the 2022 New York gubernatorial election, with some arguing he should be impeached or resign following allegations from multiple women, including former aides, of sexual harassment and misconduct.

The allegations came as Cuomo was already in hot water over revelations that his office intentionally withheld information last year on the true coronavirus death toll in state nursing homes in order to avoid political push back from then-President Trump Donald TrumpBill that would mandate Asian-American history lessons in Illinois schools heads to governor's desk Five things to know about the new spotlight on UFOs Biden shows little desire to reverse Trump's Cuba policies MORE.

A Siena College Research Institute poll released last week found that while voters are split on whether Cuomo should resign, 53 percent said they would prefer that a different candidate win next year’s election, with just 37 percent saying they planned on casting their ballots in favor of the embattled governor.

While Cuomo had signaled ahead of the various scandals that he planned to run for reelection, he has since declined to comment on his political plans.

Cuomo is currently the subject of state and federal investigations into the nursing home data coverup, as well as the sexual harassment allegations.

Earlier this month, multiple news reports revealed that the federal investigation into Cuomo’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes had expanded to examine alleged priority COVID-19 testing for his family and associates, including his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo Chris CuomoThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Uber - Infrastructure, Greene consume Washington CNN president: Chris Cuomo made 'mistake' talking to brother with aides present Santorum blames 'cancel culture' for CNN firing MORE, and the father of Melissa DeRosa, the governor’s most senior aide.

The probe began in February following a report from New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) that found that the state had underreported COVID-19 deaths.

James’s office is also leading a probe into the harassment allegations brought against the governor.