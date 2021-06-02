Alabama's GOP Gov. Kay Ivey to seek reelection

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Kay IveyOvernight Health Care: WHO renaming COVID-19 variants | Moderna applies for full vaccine approval | 1.1M NY vaccine passports downloaded since launch 1.1M New York state vaccine passports downloaded since launch The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Uber - One year later — has George Floyd's killing changed the world? MORE (R) on Wednesday announced that she will run for reelection, helping clear a primary field and her path to leading the state.

In a video announcing her bid, Ivey touted her response to the coronavirus pandemic and vowed to continue her tenure as a conservative leader of the Yellowhammer State.

"Here in Alabama, our government will always reflect your values," she said. "Life, liberty and freedom of opportunity for every single corner of this state."

Alabama is working again, and the best is yet to come. I’m all in for re-election — will you join me? https://t.co/WWfUU4jQal pic.twitter.com/TdmpTExurW — Kay Ivey (@kayiveyforgov) June 2, 2021

Ivey had been anticipated to run for another term, but her announcement Wednesday clears her path toward winning the GOP nomination. Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth (R) had been floated as a contender but confirmed earlier this year that he would not run if Ivey sought another term.

Ivey first became governor in 2017 when, as lieutenant governor, she replaced then-Gov. Robert Bentley, who resigned over a scandal surrounding a relationship with an adviser. She handily won her first full term in 2018.

During her time as Alabama’s chief executive, Ivey has cobbled together a staunchly conservative record, banning nearly all abortions in the state and barring transgender teens from joining sports teams that align with their gender identity.

No Democrat has yet announced a gubernatorial bid, and any Democratic contender would likely face an uphill climb in ousting Ivey in the ruby-red state.