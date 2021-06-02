DeSantis knocks Fried one day after campaign launch: 'She does nothing'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisOvernight Defense: US nearing halfway point of Afghanistan withdrawal | Army soldiers mistakenly raid olive oil factory Overnight Health Care: WHO renaming COVID-19 variants | Moderna applies for full vaccine approval | 1.1M NY vaccine passports downloaded since launch Nikki Fried, only statewide elected Democrat in Florida, launches challenge to DeSantis MORE (R) on Wednesday knocked Democratic challenger Nikki Fried, just a day after she launched her 2022 gubernatorial campaign.

Speaking at a press conference, DeSantis offered his thoughts on the state's agriculture commissioner: “Here’s what I say: Nikki Fried has done nothing in office. She does nothing."

Fried responded by saying she must have struck a nerve, adding that governors don’t throw “temper tantrums.”

I think we struck a nerve with @GovRonDeSantis. Temper tantrums are for toddlers, not Governors. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) June 2, 2021

Fried, who has been a vocal critic of DeSantis, launched her campaign on Tuesday, pledging to fix the “rigged, corrupt system in Florida."