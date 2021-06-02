Crist raises $1.35 million in first month of campaign for Florida governor

Rep. Charlie Crist Charles (Charlie) Joseph CristNikki Fried, only statewide elected Democrat in Florida, launches challenge to DeSantis Police investigating graffiti at Florida Holocaust Museum as hate crime Stephanie Murphy won't run for Senate seat in Florida next year MORE (D-Fla.) raised more than $1.3 million in the first month of his bid for Florida governor, his campaign said Wednesday.

Combined with a $185,000 transfer from his congressional campaign account, Crist pulled in more than $1.5 million over the past month, his campaign said.

The announcement comes a day after Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried jumped into the race for Florida governor, giving Crist a top-tier primary challenger and marking the beginning of a potentially long and expensive fight for the Democratic nomination.

ADVERTISEMENT

The eventual nominee will go on to face Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisOvernight Defense: US nearing halfway point of Afghanistan withdrawal | Army soldiers mistakenly raid olive oil factory Overnight Health Care: WHO renaming COVID-19 variants | Moderna applies for full vaccine approval | 1.1M NY vaccine passports downloaded since launch Nikki Fried, only statewide elected Democrat in Florida, launches challenge to DeSantis MORE (R) in the 2022 general election.

DeSantis, a steadfast ally of former President Trump Donald TrumpRNC warns it will advise presidential candidates against future debates if panel doesn't make changes Washington Post issues correction on 2020 report on Tom Cotton, lab-leak theory National Enquirer publisher fined for breaking law with McDougal payment: WSJ MORE and a rising star in the GOP, has already pulled miles ahead of his challengers in fundraising. In April, his political committee raked in nearly $14 million, its largest monthly haul since October 2018.

Still, Crist is a proven fundraiser in his own right, a reputation built over a long career in electoral politics. He already served once as Florida governor more than a decade ago before stepping down for an ultimately unsuccessful Senate campaign.

He ran for governor once again in 2014, falling to incumbent Rick Scott. Crist was elected to represent Florida’s St. Petersburg-based 13th District in 2016.